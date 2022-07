SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Things don’t look great for tenants in California. After more than two years, statewide eviction protections are over, and landlords will be allowed to bump up rents on some apartments by as much as 10% come Aug. 1 — the maximum allowed under state law thanks to ballooning inflation rates.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO