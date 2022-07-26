ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

City Of Tulsa Welcomes 20 New Americans

By News On 6
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Tulsa is welcoming nearly two dozen new American citizens. 20 people were naturalized in a...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 1

 

publicradiotulsa.org

Combatting homelessness throughout the Tulsa area

Our guest is Becky Gligo, the Executive Director of Housing Solutions. Housing Solutions is a local nonprofit that, per its website, "[is] dedicated to building systems that make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Housing Solutions is the lead agency for the Tulsa County HUD-funded Continuum of Care (CoC).... [As such, it] coordinates and manages over $3 million annually in federal, state, county, and city funds for programs providing shelter, housing, and services to people [who are] experiencing homelessness or [are] at risk of homelessness." Gligo talks with us about the important work that Housing Solutions does in our community, especially given the extreme weather we've been experiencing lately, and moreover, given the fact that homelessness is clearly increasing in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Statue Of Jesus Stolen From Midtown Tulsa Church

A midtown Tulsa church is hoping for its statue of Jesus to be returned after it was stolen from an outdoor reflection area. Yale Avenue Christian Church leaders say the statue sat by the swing and flower garden, which has been a popular place for people to come out to rest and pray. Rev. Andy Campbell says it was another church employee who noticed the statue missing just weeks ago.
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Seeks Feedback On Next Round Of American Rescue Plan Act Funding

The City of Tulsa is launching an "American Rescue Plan Act Community Needs survey." The survey will assess the pandemic recovery needs of Tulsans, and give residents the chance to share feedback on the city's priorities for the second round of ARPA funding. The results of the survey will be...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Delaware Tribe Offers Help to Members

Delaware Tribal Chief Brad Killscrow appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, July 26 to discuss several things new happening in the tribe. Killscrow said they have completed the purchase of a 4,200-acre ranch where they will eventually raise cattle as part of the tribe’s efforts to be self-sustaining in food production.
DELAWARE, OK
nonprofitquarterly.org

What Really Destroyed Tulsa’s Black Wall Street

The 1921 race riots in Tulsa were one of the most devastating outbreaks of white violence against African Americans during Jim Crow. A year ago, around the 100th anniversary of the massacre, national publications, including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, produced retrospectives, as did the Tulsa Oklahoman.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Work begins on new veterans’ hospital in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Work started Tuesday on a new veteran’s hospital in Tulsa. The project kicked off with demolition on the inside of the Kerr Edmondson buildings in downtown Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. The new medical-surgical hospital will include 58 beds for veterans. Construction on the new building is...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa rescues more than 200 beagles

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa will be closed through July 28 as they prepare for the arrival of more than 200 beagles, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa. The Humane Society of Tulsa said this is to help with a larger rescue that was conducted by the Humane Society of the United States.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Two Oklahoma school districts punished for violating CRT ban

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two school districts in Oklahoma have been found in violation of House Bill (HB) 1775, which is the ban on Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools. The Oklahoma State Board of Education (OSDE) carried out disciplinary action Thursday, with both Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools receiving the disciplinary action of "accreditation with warning", which is the third tier of OSDE's five accreditation tiers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Families from Ukraine Relocate to Oklahoma

Two families from the Ukraine were warmly greeted at the Tulsa Airport as they arrived to begin a new life in Oklahoma. A church that has asked to remain anonymous sponsored the two families so they could escape the devestation of their homeland. To protect them, the families names and photos are also being withheld.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

New hotel in the works for Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When the developers of the new Brut hotel decided to give the building a facelift they took it quite literally, hoisting massive prefabricated sections with a crane up on top of the building for what will be a restaurant. "The restaurant is called Soma which...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Veteran Firefighter Dies At 61

Matt Cain, a former veteran of the Tulsa Fire Department, died on Saturday at the age of 61 from ongoing complications with Frontotemporal Dementia, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. TFD says Cain died peacefully at his Broken Arrow home surrounded by friends and family. Cain was born in Lafayette,...
TULSA, OK
henryettafree-lance.com

Beymer takes first place with rare auto

Jim Beymer, local retired car dealer and Henryetta Economic Development Authority (HEDA) trustee, recently traveled to Colorado with his son,. PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
HENRYETTA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

TPS accreditation threatened after one teacher complains about training materials

The Oklahoma State Board of Education will vote Thursday morning on whether or not to downgrade Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation. The vote is based on a complaint alleging the district violated HB 1775, a law restricting the teaching of racial or sexual concepts that could make students feel negative emotions. Among other things, the law prohibits school officials from teaching that “any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.”
TULSA, OK

