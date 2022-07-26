Chubb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) _ Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.22 billion.

The Zurich-based company said it had profit of $2.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.59 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $9.94 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.51 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.52 billion.

Chubb shares have decreased almost 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $188.28, a rise of 12% in the last 12 months.

