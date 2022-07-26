ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

New candidate chosen to replace retiring NC Rep. Martin

 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Supreme Court law clerk has been chosen by Wake County Democrats to run for a state House seat this fall after a veteran legislator resigned this month.

County party activists selected Tim Longest on Monday to become the nominee for the 34th House District seat, party spokesperson Kate Bixler said on Tuesday.

Longest, an attorney currently working for Associate Justice Robin Hudson, replaces Rep. Grier Martin, who left the chamber and won’t run for reelection because he took a job at the Pentagon.

Longest will compete against Republican Ashley Seshul and Libertarian Kat McDonald for a two-year seat representing the Democratic-leaning 34th District.

“I’m honored by the trust placed in me to be the nominee,” Longest said in an email Tuesday to WRAL-TV. “I’m grateful the party is embracing a new generation of progressive leadership. I will take no vote for granted.”

Wake Democrats initially picked a candidate successor to Martin in Zach Padget. But he later dropped out, citing family concerns.

The shift doesn’t change who is now serving the remainder of Martin’s current term. Democrats chose former Wake County Commissioner Jack Nichols, whom Gov. Roy Cooper formally appointed on July 15.

Comments / 0

