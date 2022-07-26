One person pulled from Jasper County home after fire started in kitchen, officials say

A small fire that started on a stove in a Sanders Road home in Jasper County resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the Jasper County Fire Rescue.

The fire started around 7:13 a.m. Tuesday, Jasper County Fire Rescue officials said in a press release Tuesday afternoon. When firefighters arrived, they could smell the smoke and hear a fire alarm going off inside the house. Firefighters were able to force their way inside and found one person unconscious in the kitchen. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The City of Hardeeville Fire Department helped get the person out of the home.

“The smoke detectors is what made the difference,” said Lt. Garret Lucas with the Jasper County Fire Rescue. “There’s a very big value in having working smoke detectors.”

Residents who need help installing smoke detectors or who need one but cannot afford one may call the Jasper County Risk Reduction office at 843-726-7607.