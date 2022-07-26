ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WesBanco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) _ WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $42.7 million in its second quarter.

The Wheeling, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $145.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $139.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

