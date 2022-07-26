ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee abortion ‘trigger law’ to take effect next month

By Lucas Wright
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s abortion “trigger law” is set to take effect in less than a month.

It will go into effect on August 25.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office previously announced it would happen 30 days after the Supreme Court officially entered its judgment for overturning the Roe. V. Wade case — which the court did on Tuesday.

Three years ago, Tennessee lawmakers passed the “Tennessee’s Human Life Protection Act” trigger law to almost entirely ban abortions in the state if the Supreme Court ever overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

Tennessee’s abortion trigger law contains no exceptions for rape or incest, with only an exception to protect the life of the mother.

Tennessee is not the easiest place to be a labor organizer. The state’s most powerful people, like Gov. Bill Lee, actively lobby against union drives. Tennessee teachers were stripped of collective bargaining power more than a decade ago. And in November, Tennessee voters will decide whether to add “right to work” language — provisions that undermine union power by allowing workers to benefit from collective bargaining without paying dues, which has been state law for decades — to the state constitution.
