Elton Hills Drive bridge to reopen fully to Rochester traffic

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. – The $5 million Elton Hills Drive bridge project is almost done. City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski says the bridge is expected to reopen to the public the week of August 8 with two travel lanes...

