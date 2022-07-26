Elton Hills Drive bridge to reopen fully to Rochester traffic

ALBERT LEA and AUSTIN, Minn. – The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) are giving high ratings to Mayo Clinic Health System. CMS issues Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings to give prospective patients with information about multiple dimensions of quality in a single score. Star ratings are assigned based on a hospital's composite score of 51 quality metrics from inpatient and outpatient quality reporting programs. CMS says these programs measure the broad categories of mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.
