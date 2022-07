The KU football program has added to its 2023 class. On Wednesday night, Blake Herold announced his commitment to the Jayhawks, giving KU seven public verbal pledges in the class of 2023. KU became Herold’s first Power 5 offer on Tuesday evening and it didn’t take long for Herold to jump at the opportunity. KU was able to evaluate Herold in person during a June camp and the recruit returned for an unofficial visit on Tuesday.

