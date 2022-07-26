ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ameren Illinois offering bill payment relief to low-income customers

By Cassandra Smith
 2 days ago

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Worrying about your energy bills? Ameren has a solution.

Ameren Illinois is holding the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Supplemental Benefit program. It will provide $12 million bill payment relief to 66,000 customers.

Man arrested after accused of murdering wife

Ameren officials said inflation and supply constraints led to an energy shortage. The increasing supply cost resulted in a significant rise in monthly bill amounts that officials said Ameren did not benefit from.

“The combination of higher electricity supply prices and hotter temperatures are making it a challenging summer for our customers, particularly those on fixed incomes,” Joe Solari, the vice president of Ameren Illinois customer experience, said. “We were glad to partner with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and our state LIHEAP agencies to help support our customers in need.”

Besides the new aid, households who originally enrolled in the state LIHEAP program between last September and July also received a credit of up to $200.

Champaign Police announces traffic enforcement campaign

A new round of assistance will begin on September 1. Applicants can find their local agencies online . Ameren reminded customers that the special terms for establishing repayments are available till July 31.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 37

Big Daddy Jim
2d ago

What about those of us who make above their limit? Some of us are underwater due to the 50% increase in our Ameren bills.

Reply(5)
21
NoGuts NoGlory
2d ago

After applying for LIHEAP for the first time in May and receiving a $450 credit I got an email from Ameren about two weeks ago advising me another $200 had been applied to my account. I was really happy.

Reply(9)
8
Zach Fairfield
1d ago

Don't throw around the label of "low income" when YOU are part of the problem, Ameren. It's not supposed to cost $500 a month to keep the lights on in a house. You guys are ridiculous to even publicize such bold faced lies that you help people through tough times.

Reply
2
WCIA

WCIA

