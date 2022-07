90 Day Fiancé is sometimes a show that is just as much about relationships ending as it is about the origins of the franchise's central romances. On that note, it appears another major couple has just called it quits. After years together that resulted in their very own 90 Day spinoff, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have officially filed for divorce. The news arrives in the midst of some wild drama happening on The Family Chantel's fourth season, which has shown viewers the growing issues in their soon-to-be-defunct marriage.

