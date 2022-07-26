Flood Watch issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 18:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central La Paz County through 800 PM MST At 726 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Quartzsite, or 28 miles south of Parker, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Quartzsite. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 10 and 32. US Highway 60 near mile marker 31. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 94 and 119. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

