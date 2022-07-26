ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila County, AZ

Flood Watch issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-26 19:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Aguila Valley; Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central La Paz; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; Dripping Springs; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Gila Bend; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; New River...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 18:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central La Paz County through 800 PM MST At 726 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Quartzsite, or 28 miles south of Parker, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Quartzsite. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 10 and 32. US Highway 60 near mile marker 31. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 94 and 119. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 20:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arizona, including the following county, La Paz. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 748 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Quartzsite. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ

