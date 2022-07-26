Flood Watch issued for Kofa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 20:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arizona, including the following county, La Paz. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 748 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Quartzsite. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
