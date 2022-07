FLINT, MI -- Masks will not be required in Flint Community School buildings on the first day of school in August, but instead recommended. The first day of school in the Flint public school district comes next week with a half day on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The district uses a balanced calendar that minimizes learning loss by cutting time out of summer for intersessions during the school year.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO