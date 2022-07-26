ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPD responds to two homicides in less than an hour

By Faraz Javed
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
In the last 24 hours, the Detroit Police Department responded to two homicides.

The first one was Monday at 10:30 p.m. on the city’s west side in the 13800 block of Fenkell Avenue.

A transgender woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

An area resident recalls hearing three gunshots around 10:15 p.m.

DPD’s Cpl. Dani Woods says it’s hurtful to see any act of violence.

"A life was lost, another member of our community is gone, and especially a transwoman of color has lost their life, hence it's devastating to this community that it occurred," Woods said.

While the police don’t know yet if this was a targeted crime, a recent report by LGBTQ advocacy organization the Human Rights Campaign shows that last year alone, over 50 trans and gender non-conforming people were killed, making it the deadliest year for the transgender community across the U.S.

But regardless of the motive, this neighbor is upset that another innocent life was lost to a senseless crime.

"It made me think about, you know, some mother, father is waiting for their child to come home, and she's not coming," a neighbor said.

Meanwhile around 11:15 p.m. Monday on Chene and Hunt Street, DPD responded to a call about a body in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased male wrapped in a blanket.

Deputy Chief Marlon Wilson says detectives are working to identify the victim and the motive as well.

"Our homicide detectives, they work very diligently on all our cases. And anytime someone is found deceased, it's alarming and concerning and our hearts go out to the victims' families," Wilson said.

While police believe both incidents are not related, investigations are underway to identify both victims and the motive behind their killings. Also, the public is urged to come forward if they have information about any of the two incidents. Individuals can stay anonymous by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

