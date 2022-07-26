Use the lookup tool to find your House or Senate district.

This year’s primary election sets the stage for a major reshaping of the Vermont Legislature, with roughly a third of the body set to turn over. Paired with the effects of the state’s once-a-decade reapportionment process, tracking Vermont House and Senate races can be a challenge.

That’s why VTDigger is launching our 2022 district lookup tool. On this page, enter your address to see who’s running in your House or Senate district. You can also navigate using the map to explore legislative races across the state.

For each district, you’ll see which candidates will appear on the primary ballot. From there, visit each candidate’s listing in our 2022 Candidate Directory to see biographical information and, if submitted by the candidate, responses to VTDigger’s survey on key issues facing voters.

Primary day is Aug. 9, and early voting is already underway. VTDigger’s 2022 Election Guide also includes a comprehensive guide to early and in-person voting , including printable guides on how to vote available in 14 languages; videos and recaps from the 2022 Digger Debate series ; a database of the latest available campaign finance data and more.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Who’s running in your district? VTDigger lookup tool helps voters plan. .