ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Who’s running in your district? VTDigger lookup tool helps voters plan.

By VTD Editor
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ASuD_0gtonze200
Use the lookup tool to find your House or Senate district.

This year’s primary election sets the stage for a major reshaping of the Vermont Legislature, with roughly a third of the body set to turn over. Paired with the effects of the state’s once-a-decade reapportionment process, tracking Vermont House and Senate races can be a challenge.

That’s why VTDigger is launching our 2022 district lookup tool. On this page, enter your address to see who’s running in your House or Senate district. You can also navigate using the map to explore legislative races across the state.

Use the lookup tool

For each district, you’ll see which candidates will appear on the primary ballot. From there, visit each candidate’s listing in our 2022 Candidate Directory to see biographical information and, if submitted by the candidate, responses to VTDigger’s survey on key issues facing voters.

Primary day is Aug. 9, and early voting is already underway. VTDigger’s 2022 Election Guide also includes a comprehensive guide to early and in-person voting , including printable guides on how to vote available in 14 languages; videos and recaps from the 2022 Digger Debate series ; a database of the latest available campaign finance data and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZhnA_0gtonze200

Read the story on VTDigger here: Who’s running in your district? VTDigger lookup tool helps voters plan. .

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Vermont spends hundreds of millions to address homelessness

Trueman Bryer lives on the lake but he made a living working the rails. Restoring the ecology of a former Burlington Superfund site is the goal behind a new effort in the city’s South End. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. UNH Poll: GOP Gov....
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Governor misrepresents economic gaps in northwestern Vermont

Some years ago, a prominent doctor who was raised in Vermont told me during an appointment that I was the first educated person (Ed.D. from Harvard) that he'd met from Franklin County. Sadly, when announcing the awards for capital investments across the state, VTDigger says that Gov. Scott said, “I...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Elections
WCAX

Presidential picks: Who do Vermonters want to see on the ballot?

New report on obesity in North Country reveals need for healthier habits. A staggering new report on obesity in the North Country has the Clinton County Health Department working to help the community establish healthier habits. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Wednesday evening outlook. South Royalton man pleads guilty to...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Homelessness continues to rise in Vermont since pandemic’s onset, despite increased spending

A new report finds that even though Vermont’s annual spending on homelessness prevention and support services has roughly tripled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of people experiencing homelessness is double that of pre-pandemic levels — and appears to still be rising. Read the story on VTDigger here: Homelessness continues to rise in Vermont since pandemic’s onset, despite increased spending.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program awards $11 million in grants

Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program grant recipients George and Mary Doud at their home in Northfield. VHFA photo. Vermont Business Magazine Over $11 million of a $50 million program to pay overdue housing costs for homeowners impacted by the pandemic has been disbursed within the first six months of the program. The Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA) launched the Homeowner Assistance Program (HAP) in January 2022 with funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. It provides grants of up to $30,000 for income-eligible homeowners.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Most Vermont hospitals enter this year’s budget season in the red

Nine of Vermont’s 14 nonprofit hospitals — including the state’s only academic medical center — expect to end the current fiscal year with negative margins from operations. Nearly all of them are looking to right the ship by substantially increasing charges next year. Read the story on VTDigger here: Most Vermont hospitals enter this year’s budget season in the red.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Legislature#Politics State#Election State#House#Senate
mychamplainvalley.com

Two Democrats battling in NY-21 race

Plattsburgh, NY — While Vermont’s primary is less than two weeks away, the second primary in New York is coming up in less than a month. In the 21st Congressional District, a pair of Democrats are battling to go head-to-head with Republican Elise Stefanik. The Democratic Primary is...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire stands alone in New England as only state without legal marijuana

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire has set itself apart from the rest of New England as the only state in the region that still hasn't legalized recreational marijuana. Through ballot initiatives and legislation, cannabis prohibitions have fallen over the past six years, from Maine to Rhode Island. Advocates for marijuana legalization said they never thought the Granite State would stand alone like this.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Addison Independent

Climate Matters: Vermonters must act today with tomorrow in mind

In June the Middlebury selectboard approved a free right-of-way easement for Canadian-owned Vermont Gas Systems (VGS) to build new fossil fuel infrastructure downtown on Mill Street. This despite the various fossil fuel reduction goals and efforts Middlebury has adopted to help the state meets its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission targets. Common sense says that if we are serious about reducing our GHG emissions and transitioning away from fossil fuels, halting installation of new fossil fuel infrastructure is an appropriate place to start.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Snelling Center for Government announces graduates of the Vermont Leadership Institute Class of 2022

Vermont Business Magazine The Snelling Center for Government has announced the graduates of the Vermont Leadership Institute Class of 2022:. Heather Allin, Lebanon, Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living. Nicolas Anzalone, St. Johnsbury, The Achievement Network. Gaston Bathalon, Troy, Troy Selectboard and School Board. Robyn Baylor, South Burlington, Agency...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy