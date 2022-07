IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is searching for additional victims of Victor Hugo Moreno, who they arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a second grader. "There is nothing leading us to believe this an isolated incident," said Irving police spokesman Robert Reeves during a Thursday morning press conference. They took the 28-year-old into custody on July 21. Moreno was charged with continuous sex abuse of a young child and improper relationship between student and educator.Detectives said Moreno assaulted his 7-year-old female victim during the school year of 2020-2021 at Townsell Elementary, where he was her teacher. Police did not receive the...

IRVING, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO