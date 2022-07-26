Trial begins for truck driver charged in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with causing the deaths in 2019 of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club will open Tuesday, more than three years after the crash in northern New Hampshire.Jurors visited the crash scene Monday and traced Volodymyr Zhukovskyy's route from an auto dealership in Gorham along U.S. Route 2 to the crash site in Randolph, about 10 miles away. Opening statements are expected Tuesday in the trial, which is being held in state superior court in Lancaster. The motorcyclists who died June 21, 2019, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island...
CONCORD, N.H. — A prosecutor said Tuesday that a commercial truck driver charged in the deaths in 2019 of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club told police he caused the crash and wasn't looking, while his lawyer said it was the fault of the lead biker, who looked over his shoulder at his fellow riders moments before the collision.
A teenager was arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead at her family home in Maine last week.Brooke McLaughlin was found dead by her mother Rebecca “Becky” McLaughlin when she arrived at their residence in Mount Vernon, Kennebec County, just after 6pm on 18 July.A 15-year-old boy, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim, was charged with intentionally or knowingly causing the death of the girl. He was identified in the court documents on Monday after a hearing in the case at Waterville district court, Portland Press Herald reported.Additional documents...
The death of a motorcyclist in a mid-May Greenville crash has since been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Gunnar Cole Adair died following a collision between himself on a motorcycle that had previously been reported stolen and a Ford Mustang.
Maine police are desperately searching for a two-year-old girl and her parents who went missing after going camping last month. Jill Sidebotham, 28, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter, Lydia Hansen, two, have been missing since June 27, when they were last seen by Sidebotham's family before their camping trip in Phillips, Maine.
DETROIT (TCD) -- An 18-year-old recent high school graduate was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a basement the same night he reportedly attended a party with friends. According to Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis, Jacob Hills of Grand Blanc, Michigan, spent "leisure time" with his family on a...
Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
SALMON, Idaho - The family of Thomas Patrick Hayes reached out to KHQ to let us know that their son was one of the two killed in a firefighting helicopter crash. A spokesperson for the Salmon-Challice National Forest Service confirmed Hayes' identity along with Jared Bird, a 36-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska.
A MET Police sergeant has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in the sea while on a stag do. Laurence Knight, 33, is said to have carried out the attack on July 17 last year in Brighton. He was not on duty at the time but has now...
A search for a 14-year-old Berthoud boy concluded with good news. Officials in Larimer County say the boy was found after he wandered away from his camping group late Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the Rawah Wilderness, which is a remote area in the northwestern part of the county. The group was a little over 6 miles northwest of the West Branch Trailhead off County Road 103.Shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, crews found the boy "tired and dehydrated" about five miles from the West Branch Trailhead. It's not clear how he ended up there, but he was escorted out on horseback.The sheriff's office sent out a news release early Thursday afternoon saying the leader of the camping group sent an SOS signal from a GPS device on Wednesday night after several hours of searching for the boy proved to be unsuccessful.Further information about the boy's rescue has not been released.Searchers have been using thermal imaging and night vision to try to locate Hallman. They aren't asking for the public's help with the search at this time.
Authorities in Colorado recently intercepted a shipment of fentanyl, which is reportedly the largest seizure of the drug ever made on a U.S. highway. In a statement sent to Newsweek on Friday, a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol said that on June 20, a state trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 70 when the trooper discovered 114 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside the vehicle.
MARY Anderson kept quiet about her relationship with an ex-boyfriend, who was hunted by cops after her body was found in a truck, a close friend has revealed. Abbagail Pettinato exclusively spoke to The Sun shortly before Matthew Davis, 34, was killed during a confrontation with Vermont police after being named a "person of interest" in Mary's death.
A missing 6-year-old boy who has non-verbal autism and Down syndrome has been found dead after going missing in Virginia, the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to CBS news. Landon "Waldy" Raber was last seen in Curdsville, Virginia. He had wandered away from home on Sunday and...
A teenager was able to mount a remarkable rescue effort on Thursday, saving the pilot of a helicopter that landed on top of him. Logan Schneider of Orondo, Washington, shared his story with KREM News. He had been riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard around 9 a.m. local time when a helicopter, a Hiller UH-12, flying by collided with power lines and began to crash. He was wearing headphones at the time, leaving him unaware of the danger until it was too late.
Truckers told 11Alive Investigates they were pressured to drive for longer than legally allowed. They said their employers changed logging devices, despite the legal driving limit being 11 hours a day. One driver told 11Alive his employer would erase his e-log and give him another 11 hours to drive.
A 29-year-old mother was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in Berwick, Maine. A Kia Telluride driven by Ashanti Cox, 29, of Rochester went off School Street (Route 9) near the Old Sanford Road intersection and struck two trees, according to Berwick Police. Cox was thrown from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.
HOOKSETT – An arrest has been made after a man was found dead on the road in Hooksett, New Hampshire. Dillon Sleeper, 26, formerly of Franklin, New Hampshire, is accused of stabbing another man to death. Police received a call just after midnight for a man bleeding and laying...
