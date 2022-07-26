Free Family Movie, ‘Sing 2,’ Showing July 28

One of Texas' funniest comedians wants to introduce you to a bunch of really funny people in this special showcase at the Addison Improv. Comedian Andrew Youngblood cut his teeth in Houston during the comedy revival boom of the 2010s, opening for comedians such as Mark Normand, Ron Funches and Doug Benson. Now he'll introduce you to more great local comedy talent with performances by Shayan Jahani, Ralph Barbosa, Katy Evans, Angelia Walker, Jessi Saldaña and Jamie Rowman. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) on Wednesday, July 27, at the Addison Improv, 4980 Belt Line Road in Addison. Tickets are $5 per person for tables of 2–6 people. They can be purchased online at Ticketweb.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO