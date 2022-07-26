ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarro County, TX

Free Family Movie, ‘Sing 2,’ Showing July 28

By Guy Chapman
navarrocountygazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition hosts a free showing of the family-friendly animated musical, Sing 2, at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 28 at the Corsicana Palace Theatre located at 112 W. Sixth Avenue. Popcorn and water are provided at no cost...

navarrocountygazette.com

