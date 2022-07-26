ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Wisconsin among the top in prosecuting drug-induced homicide deaths, but some say the law needs to be repealed

By Rebecca Klopf
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gr11n_0gtonUTd00

MILWAUKEE — As overdose deaths rise in Milwaukee County and across the country, so does the number of prosecutions connected to those deaths under a charge called drug-induced homicide.

Wisconsin is one of the leading states in the country to charge people with this. But some say the laws are targeting the wrong people while others say not enough people are being charged.

TMJ4 News takes a 360 look at the drug-induced homicide law, looking at a variety of sides connected to the issue. We talk to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office (MCMEO) about overdose death numbers, a lawyer studying the effects of the drug-induced homicide laws in the country, and a woman who went to prison after being convicted of drug-induced homicide, as well as a mother who lost her son to drugs. That's where we begin.

"I know Nik did not want to die. I know that. Nik did not want to die. Obviously, he was robbed of his life,” said Brooke McKearn.

McKearn is a Janesville mother and one of the thousands of family members in this country who has lost a loved one to drugs. Her son Nikolas Barrett Graves died from drugs when he was 23 years old.

“When his autopsy came back, there was not a trace of morphine or heroin in his system, it was pure Fentanyl so whoever sold that Fentanyl or heroin to my son obviously knew that it was Fentanyl,” said McKearn.

Nikolas Barrett Graves went to school in Janesville. His mom says he was smart and funny and he had an addiction to Xanax. They sent him to a treatment facility in Florida, but afterward, she says he tried what he thought was heroin and died. She now advocates for more drug-induced homicide prosecutions and she’s part of the Drug-Induced Homicide Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ctby_0gtonUTd00

“The dealers are knowingly doing this for profit. We are losing an entire generation for money,” said McKearn. "If we have stiffer penalties, stiffer charges you are not just going to deal Fentanyl like it is Pepsi-Cola and hand it out like it is candy. Fentanyl poisoning is murder, it should be treated as such."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office's forensic technical director of the toxicology lab Sara Schreiber says the same drug that killed McKearn's son is wreaking havoc on the community. On Memorial Day weekend there were 11 drug-related deaths in the county, and six in just 24 hours.

"It all really boils down to potent opioids, whether they be synthetic or natural. However, they're consumed, the baseline finding in these cases is an opioid. So, it was heroin for a while, now it's fentanyl,” said Schreiber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446Nmu_0gtonUTd00
Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, forensic technical director of the toxicology lab, Sara Schreiber deals with drug overdose deaths on almost a daily basis.

From 2019 to 2021, there has been a 53 percent increase in drug overdoses in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

"Every one of these cases that we're investigating, that's somebody's life that we're investigating. We never lose sight of that,” said Schreiber.

Currently, 23 states and the District of Columbia have drug-induced homicide laws on the books, including Wisconsin. The Badger state ranks number three in the country for drug-induced homicide prosecutions. Northeastern University School of Law Health in Justice Action Lab senior fellow Jeremiah Goulka has been studying drug-induced homicides for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JzyF5_0gtonUTd00
Morgan Godvin was charged with drug induced homicide after her best friend overdosed. She says at 23-years-old she was a military veteran along with being a part-time college student, part time delivery driver, not a drug dealer.

“We were finding these prosecutions starting to happen more and more frequently, under the guise of going after major traffickers, or you know so-called kingpins but instead targeting fellow users,” said Goulka.

Goulka, director of justice policy and attorney, says prosecutions have skyrocketed, from just 43 cases in 2008 to 680 in 2018. A major concern he is seeing is that a disproportionate number of minorities are being prosecuted. Across the country, Goulka says about 50 percent of cases involve a person of color being charged. According to the U.S. Census, only 24 percent of the population is a person of color. That number drops even further In Wisconsin where only 13 percent of the population is a minority.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEhTB_0gtonUTd00
Jeremiah Goulka, a senior fellow at Northeastern University School of Law, Health in Justice Action, has been studying drug induced homicides for years.

"Generally speaking, about half the time the accused disproportionate amount of time, the accused is a person of color and that's particularly happening in a situation where a dealer is being the target of an arrest or prosecution,” said Goulka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcNlq_0gtonUTd00

Morgan Godvin says at 24 years old she was a military veteran, as well as a part-time college student, and part-time delivery driver. She also was addicted to heroin. She was charged with drug-induced homicide after her best friend died. She says prosecutors called her a dealer.

"My friend Justin texted me looking for a gram and he was asking me to middleman it. But just by coincidence, because my mom had just passed, I had it in my bag, and so I sold it to him out of my bag. And he went home and he overdosed and died,” said Godvin.

Morgan took a plea deal and served five years in prison. In Wisconsin, the drug-induced homicide charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Morgan is now clean and founded the group Beats Overdose, which helps provide Narcan, which stops an overdose while it is happening. She also advocates for the repeal of the drug-induced homicide laws in the country.

"We cannot punish our way out of a public health crisis. We know statistically that these laws do not reduce the rates of overdose (and) in fact increase them as they make people more and more afraid to call 911 during a medical emergency,” said Godvin. “We can either wait for harm to occur, and then find someone to blame and punished for it, or we can invest in upfront prevention. I choose prevention because I don't want to bury any more of my friends."

If you or someone you know someone needs help with substance abuse, you can call the national mental health and substance abuse hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). They can also refer you to treatment centers.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 6

Jeanine Heling-Schrameyer
2d ago

I'm happy that there is a law. People need to be held accountable. Regardless of their skin color. That should not matter anyway. Geez.

Reply
13
sergeant smack
2d ago

People can put what they want in their bodies. If they die from putting drugs in their body its on them.

Reply
14
Richard Goecks
1d ago

If someone is caught and convicted of selling drugs. Whatever they're selling should be crushed up, put in a syringe, and injected into them. Send them SOB's on a trip they'll never forget. Skin color has nothing to do with it, right and wrong does.

Reply
4
Related
1440 WROK

57 Year Old Wisconsin Woman, Biggest Drug Dealer in State History?

When you watch movies or tv shows, the visual of what a "drug dealer" is has a look. Some shady character, looks mean and tough...Kinda like 57 year old Lori Merget of Wisconsin, wait.. Lori lived in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. There was no drug layer, no massive car with tinted windows...just...
nbc15.com

Wisconsin election board rejects Racine sheriff’s latest accusations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state election board dismissed a Wisconsin sheriff’s claim that its MyVote system for getting an absentee ballot is particularly vulnerable to election fraud, pointing out that the process for requesting one is the same as other methods and explaining the safeguards in place to prevent fraud.
WISCONSIN STATE
WTHR

Former HSE assistant swimming coach charged with stalking in Wisconsin

FISHERS, Ind. — Prosecutors charged a former Hamilton Southeastern High School assistant swimming coach with stalking in Wisconsin. According to court documents, Matthew Papachronis traveled from his home in Fishers to Plover, Wisconsin, to deliver a handwritten note to a woman he followed on OnlyFans, a website that allows creators to receive money from their followers.
FISHERS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Janesville, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidate involved in crash

MILWAUKEE - A Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor was involved in a crash Wednesday night, July 27. David King, his campaign said, was on his way to a campaign event when another car crashed into his on County Highway OO in Little Chute. King went to the hospital as...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Overdose Deaths#Opioids#Drug Overdose#Mental Health
nbc15.com

Average number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin hits 1,800

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases climbed to levels not seen since early June, new state health data indicate. The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows that 2,316 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials have confirmed 1,561,247 cases.
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

Wisconsin Examiner: Masking recommended again as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rise

Editors note: the following story has been published with permission from the Wisconsin Examiner. The publication’s website is here: https://wisconsinexaminer.com. Nearly 2.6 million Wisconsin residents live in counties where COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations are high enough that federal guidelines call for everyone to wear masks indoors away from home.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Wisconsin Watch Investigates Pandemic Food Programs

Wisconsin Watch is underway with a series of articles investigating efforts to combat food insecurity in Wisconsin. WORT reporter Reid Kamhi spoke today with the editor of the series. Image courtesy: Megan Thomas / UNSPLASH. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes great, local journalism like this possible. Donate...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wmay.com

High-Profile Speed Enforcement Detail Planned For Wednesday

Illinois is one of six states that will be conducting high-profile speed enforcement on state highways Wednesday. Illinois State Police say the initiative is in response to a dramatic increase in traffic fatalities since the start of the pandemic. Many of those deaths are linked to drivers traveling at a high rate of speed. Traffic deaths jumped more than ten-percent nationwide in 2021, and are now at their highest level in nearly two decades.
ILLINOIS STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Dodge County Law Enforcement working together to fight opioid crisis | By Ryan D. Toellner

Dodge Co., WI – Many citizens are not aware of the current efforts that are currently taking place to fight the drug/opioid crisis in Dodge County. For over 40 years, law enforcement agencies in Dodge County have banded together forming the Dodge County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force. The agencies currently involved include the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office along with police departments from Beaver Dam, Columbus, Horicon, Iron Ridge, Juneau, Lomira, Mayville, Watertown, and Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Supporters for embattled Line 5 gather in Mosinee

A group of local citizens, elected officials, labor leaders and tribal members gathered at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 434, a United Association Local union, office in Mosinee on Wednesday to show their support for the $450 million proposed Line 5 relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron Counties. The...
MOSINEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy