CCISD continues its free breakfast and lunch program for the 2022-23 school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District will continue its free meal program for the 2022-2023 school year.

All students are eligible for free breakfast and lunch as part of the 'National School Lunch Program' and 'School Breakfast Program' according to a release from CCISD.

“The Office of Food Services recognizes the importance of a healthy well-balanced breakfast and lunch,” stated Mary Boyd, director of food services. “Our team is excited to be able to continue offering a free breakfast and lunch district-wide to all enrolled students.”

Parents or guardians need to complete an online district income survey to take part in the program.

The district needs to gather economic status data on students attending CCISD to remain compliant with state reporting and to receive money for grants and programs like the National School Lunch Program.

For more information on CCISD’s Office of Food Services, including school lunch menus, click here.