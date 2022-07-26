ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

CCISD continues its free breakfast and lunch program for the 2022-23 school year

By Shane Rackley
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District will continue its free meal program for the 2022-2023 school year.

All students are eligible for free breakfast and lunch as part of the 'National School Lunch Program' and 'School Breakfast Program' according to a release from CCISD.

“The Office of Food Services recognizes the importance of a healthy well-balanced breakfast and lunch,” stated Mary Boyd, director of food services. “Our team is excited to be able to continue offering a free breakfast and lunch district-wide to all enrolled students.”

Parents or guardians need to complete an online district income survey to take part in the program.

The district needs to gather economic status data on students attending CCISD to remain compliant with state reporting and to receive money for grants and programs like the National School Lunch Program.

For more information on CCISD’s Office of Food Services, including school lunch menus, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Society
Corpus Christi, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Breakfast#School Breakfast Program#Charity#Ccisd#Office Of Food Services
KIII 3News

CCISD names two new elementary schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez was ecstatic to break ground with two new elementary schools, one of them being consolidated from three elementary schools into one. "That location, we used to have a middle school there that we put down several years ago," Hernandez said. "So...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Gregory to hold 2nd annual Patriotic Parade

The city of Gregory is calling for illuminated parade entrants for its second annual Patriotic Parade which will be held Sept. 10. Last year saw a massive number of parade participants so the city decided to do it once again and make it an annual event. “We always have parades...
GREGORY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KRIS 6 News

CCIA honors Sister City program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 60-years of friendship is now on display over at the Corpus Christi International Airport. A photo exhibit was unveiled Monday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Sister City's Program. That program allows local high school students to study abroad over their summer vacation. For...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy