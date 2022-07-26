ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Recall Issued For Supplement Sold On Amazon Due To Presence Of Unapproved Ingredient

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUVar_0gtonBx400
The recalled product Photo Credit: FDA/Ultra Supplement LLC

Cartons of supplement products that were sold on Amazon are being recalled due to the presence of an undeclared, unapproved ingredient.

Ultra Supplement LLC announced the recall of cartons of its Sustango capsules packaged in 10-count blisters on Thursday, July 21.

The company recalled products with lot number DAP272109 with an expiration date of 4/1/26 after laboratory analysis found that the products were contaminated with tadalafil, an ingredient in FDA-approved products for treatment of male erectile dysfunction.

The presence of the ingredient makes the product an unapproved drug, according to the announcement.

The company said those with underlying medical issues who take the capsules could experience health risks, such as lowered blood pressure.

Ultra Supplement LLC said it has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled products.

The products were distributed nationwide through Amazon.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Bowie's Jami Bennett Dies Suddenly, 20

A studious and enthusiastic Bowie athlete's life was cut short late last spring unexpectedly passing away at only 20 years old, according to posts by her family. Jami Marie Bennett "found her peace" when she died on May 31. Originally from Nebraska, Jami grew up in Bowie and made the area her home, participating in several sports excelling in academics at Bowie High School, according to an obituary.
BOWIE, MD
Daily Voice

UNDERCOVER BUST: Fentanyl, Crack Flushed By GF As BF Flees Striking Police, LanCo. DA Says

A couple involved in drug dealing has led to a massive cocaine and fentanyl seizure in central Pennsylvania — but the boyfriend remains at-large, authorities say. Undercover investigators since June 2 bought a total of 12.6 grams of crack cocaine from Christopher Alvelo, 30, who was accompanied by his girlfriend, Destiny Medina, 28, each time, the Lancaster County district attorney's office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Tadalafil#Foodsafety#General Health#Ultra Supplement Llc#Sustango#4 1 26
Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak That Has Sickened Many

After an investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Florida health organizations, announced a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened nearly two dozen people. As a result of that investigation, on July 2,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania Mom Killed In California Hotel: Police

A 22-year-old Pennsylvania mom was found dead in a California hotel and now police are investigating her death as a homicide. Diasia Sease of Harrisburg was identified as the victim of a “suspicious death" on Thursday, July 21, by Modesto police. Modesto police were first called to investigate the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

'Strange Odor' Coming From Storage Unit Leds K-9 to $90K In Fentanyl, Marijuana LanCo. DA Says

What's that smell in Lancaster? Well, police and K-9 units investigated and found a massive amount of drugs, according to the county district attorney's office. Alexis Martinez, 38, of North Broad Street, was arrested after the Drug Task Force investigated "a strong marijuana odor coming from a storage unit located at 222 Seymour Street" reported to the Lancaster City Bureau on June 29, according to the release.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of 3 Killed In Same Area Where His Dad Was Murdered 15 Years Prior

Jonas Jacob Strunk IV, 25, of Harrisburg, was killed in the same area where his father and namesake was killed at the age of 35 nearly 15 years prior, according to his family. Strunk was found shot to death in the area of Evergreen and Haehnlen streets, just after midnight on Saturday, July 16, by Harrisburg police, as the department stated in the release and as identified by the family and previous court records.
HARRISBURG, PA
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Eat Shrimp?

How Bad Is It Really? sets the record straight on all the habits and behaviors you’ve heard might be unhealthy. Believe it or not, shrimp is the most-eaten seafood in the United States, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries. Despite its popularity, there are a few reasons...
FDA
Daily Voice

WINNER: $3M Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold At NJ Wawa

There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, July 22, Mega Million lottery drawing.That ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million prize.That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $3 million, and was purchased at…
LOTTERY
Daily Voice

Police Seek Man, 59, Who Exposed Himself In Woodbridge Lowe's

Police are looking for the man who exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures in a Woodbridge Lowe's, officials said. The suspect, who has since been identified as 59-year-old Alvin Spruill, is wanted for indecent exposure, from the incident that took place at around 11:49 a.m. July 8, Prince William County Police said.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
324K+
Followers
49K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy