Police: Man accidentally killed by boyfriend in Ellensburg shooting

ELLENSBURG - Police say a man who committed armed robbery at the Grocery Outlet in Ellensburg is behind bars today. At around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an Ellensburg Police officer witnessed a subject sprinting away from the Grocery Outlet store at 705 Ruby Street. The sight of a person running looked suspicious to the officer, so he decided to follow the subject with a report of an armed robbery relayed by Kittcom coming through the radio around that same time.

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO