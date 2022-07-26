ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Police: Man accidentally killed by boyfriend in Ellensburg shooting

By Shawn Goggins
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLENSBURG - Ellensburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead on Monday night. Ellensburg Police say the victim was...

Trump2024PNW
2d ago

PLEASE!!!! BE RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNERS AND KNOW FIREARM SAFETY! This would not happen if owners were more responsible and respect firearms!

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Ellensburg Police: Fatal gunshot victim’s boyfriend in custody for manslaughter

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The boyfriend of a 22-year-old gunshot victim whose body was recovered by first responders on Monday night has been brought into custody on a recommended manslaughter charge, police say. According to the Ellensburg Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Yew St along with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue at 10:00 p.m. on July 25. Upon...
ELLENSBURG, WA
610KONA

Double Stabbing Turns Deadly in Richland

(Richland, WA) -- The Richland Police Department says they responded to a call of a domestic dispute early Wednesday morning off Cosmic Lane and Spengler Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims, both a female and a male. Both were rushed to the hospital where the female victim died. The male victim is said to be in serious condition and is getting medical attention.
RICHLAND, WA
