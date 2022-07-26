ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OR

Safe Water Available For Morrow County Residents

By Michael LeCompte Digital Content Producer
FOX 11 and 41
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORROW COUNTY, Ore.- The Morrow County Health Department has issued a notice for anyone in the county with a domestic water well. Starting Tuesday, July 26, the Health Department will be offering water to...

www.fox41yakima.com

FOX 11 and 41

River Currently Testing Negative For Toxic Algae

KENNEWICK, Wa.- Ahead of the Water Follies this weekend, the Benton Franklin Health District would like to make it very clear that there is currently no toxic algae in the Columbia River. The Health Department has been conducting routine tests on key sites along the river a couple times a...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Fire Scorches 115 Acres In Kennewick

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire at 11:30 this morning, as the fire grew to 115 acres, Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted. 29 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries and no structures were threatened. It was...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Two Rivers Inmate Dies

Two Rivers Inmate Dies

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Gordon Linton, died the afternoon of July 26. Linton was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away at a local hospital. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
Irrigon, OR
Boardman, OR
Morrow County, OR
Oregon Government
Morrow County, OR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 09:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Oregon; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures approaching 110. Very warm overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

Two ambulance services in Morrow County fight it out on Facebook

BOARDMAN — Morrow County Health District and Boardman Fire Rescue District on Monday, July 25, threw social medial jabs at each other over who can handle emergency calls for ambulance service. Morrow County Health District in a post on Facebook contended the Ambulance Service Area Plan for the county...
It's hot out there

It’s hot out there

PENDLETON – Excessive heat warnings and watches blanket the region at least until Friday evening according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Today’s high temperature is expected to be 108 degrees in Hermiston, 105 in Walla Walla, and 104 in Pendleton. Forecasters say they really are not...
ifiberone.com

More drama for Easterday family after state of Oregon denies opening of mega dairy; lawsuit filed

BASIN CITY - Easterday Farms is suing the former owners of an Oregon mega dairy it purchased several years ago in hopes of getting out of its ownership agreement. According to the Tri-City Herald, the Basin City-based farm has been repeatedly cited for failing to bring nitrate levels in the water under control at the Boardman, Oregon farm, which is east of Portland.
BOARDMAN, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Rural Oregon airports receive federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated around $17.5 million toward airports in rural areas of Oregon to improve runways. The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton will receive $4,958,260 for runway reconfiguration. The Corvallis Municipal Airport will receive $2,789,363 for runway reconstruction and lighting updates. The Crater Lake and Klamath Regional Airport will receive $9,750,000 for runway reconstructions.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Trail Camera Used To Confirm NE Oregon Depredation

On Wednesday, an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire employee was checking trail cameras in an 8,000-acre, private pasture in the Kamela area of Umatilla County. The employee observed that the camera had taken photos of wolves harassing a 450 pound calf for several minutes on Tuesday morning, while its mother was present.
FOX 11 and 41

Local power companies say power outages caused by heat are unlikely

YAKIMA, Wash. – With temperatures in Yakima and Tri-cities hitting over 100 degrees, the usage of air conditioners has energy consumption is at an all time high. However, local power companies like Pacific Power and Benton PUD said power outages caused by the heat are unlikely because they’ve prepared the grid to handle the extra energy usage.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspected DUI driver injures man in crash

WALLULA – The Washington State Patrol reports a suspected DUI driver failed to negotiate a curve and crossed over the center line and struck another vehicle Wednesday at 8:26 p.m. at Wallula Junction. John R. Parks, 37, of Moses Lake is charged with DUI and second-degree negligent driving. Troopers...

