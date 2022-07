ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was found dead near Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County after police said his semi-truck was discovered empty Wednesday morning. Hazelwood police said they were called to check on the truck at around 10:10 a.m. on Byassee Drive near an industrial area and near Coldwater Creek. Police found the truck was empty, and it appeared it had been completely submerged by floodwaters at some point.

HAZELWOOD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO