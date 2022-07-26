Indiana football moving forward after down 2021 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – 12 months ago, Tom Allen was fresh off one of the best seasons in recent memory for Indiana football. Heading into the 2021 season, the Hoosiers were primed to build on that success.

Injuries and poor play derailed that hope by season’s end as Indiana finished with a 2-10 record.

Fast forward to Big Ten Football Media Day, and the Hoosiers were picked to finish last in the East division’s preseason poll.

“I get it, we earned it,” said Allen during media day Tuesday. “That’s part of the process you go through. I feel like our team understands that we’ve got a chip on our shoulder and something to prove.”

A stellar 2020 season, followed by a disappointing year in 2021. Which team is more emblematic of Allen’s program? Time will tell, but the Hoosiers have many questions to answer on the offensive side of the ball. During Tuesday’s press conference, Allen admitted that the starting quarterback job is still up for grabs.

“Obviously we’ll have a starter named before the opener, but the bottom line is that, once that person is named, he’ll be the starter,” Allen said.

One possibility to fill that role was rising sophomore Donoven McCulley. However, Allen revealed that McCulley switched to wide receiver for this season.

“He wanted to do this,” Allen admitted. “We had a great talk together about that. He’s a highly competitive young man and one of the best athletes on our football team, and he wants to be on the field. He wants to be playing. He wants to be involved in special teams and have those opportunities.”

Indiana kicks off the 2022 season against Illinois on Sept. 2.

