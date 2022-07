LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — The Bahamas is beaconing Kentucky. In less than two weeks — Aug. 8-14 — the Wildcats will embark on a four-game excursion of the island in preparation for the upcoming season. Behind the scenes, Kentucky has been preparing for the overseas excursion and the team’s coaching staff has been impressed with the progress of the veterans and newcomers.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO