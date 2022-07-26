Choose to be happy

In Las Vegas, one of the best weekend parties is at a steakhouse. This, of course, is no ordinary meatery. At Chica, celebrity chef Lorena Garcia lives out her live-fire dreams with a Josper oven, a rotisserie and a custom-made Mibrasa wood-fired grill. On a recent Saturday night, she arrives at our table to present a tomahawk steak that’s been cooked in the Josper over Brazilian oak and charcoal. She stirs queso fundido with Oaxaca cheese and housemade spicy salsa in a molcajete. She gives us tortillas and encourages us to make a quesadilla. While this is happening, guests are dancing to live music near the front of the restaurant. And all around us we hear servers greet customers by saying, “Welcome to Chica, a Latin steakhouse.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO