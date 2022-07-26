ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Choose to be happy

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you want...

news3lv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Celebrate National Avocado Day at Founders Coffee

Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Avocado Day is this weekend, and what better way to celebrate than with everyone's favorite avocado toast!. Joining us now from Founder's Coffee is coffee and toast expert Bronwen Nikora.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC 4

Celebrating National Chicken Finger Day

Whitney Mapson from West Valley’s Raising Cane’s showed us their famous chicken fingers and talked about National Chicken Finger Day. Today, July 27, marks National Chicken Finger Day and Raising Cane’s is celebrating. The Chicken Finger spot that got its start in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is well known for its hand-battered and deep-fried chicken. Mapson said that customers love the box combo, which includes all of Raising Cane’s signature items such as coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries, buttered bread and chicken fingers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
news3lv.com

Steak 'n Shake, Java Vegas coming to the Cannery Casino in August

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Cannery Casino Hotel will soon have two new food and beverage spots inside its casino grounds starting next month. Steak ‘n Shake and Java Vegas are slated to make their debuts in August, with Steak ‘n Shake opening on the 1st and Java Vegas on the 10th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
news3lv.com

2022 Cox Back to School Fair

Las Vegas (KSNV) — We are just over a week away from the start of the new school year, and cox is hosting two more back-to-school fairs. Joining us now with more are Stephanie Stallworth and Shana venenga.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksnv
8 News Now

The Cafe Lola Empire Expands

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Vegas gem, Cafe Lola is expanding their instagrammable and delicious empire. Roqui Theus stopped by their new location to learn more about their story and interior inspo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

Inside the Most Exciting New Steakhouses in Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, one of the best weekend parties is at a steakhouse. This, of course, is no ordinary meatery. At Chica, celebrity chef Lorena Garcia lives out her live-fire dreams with a Josper oven, a rotisserie and a custom-made Mibrasa wood-fired grill. On a recent Saturday night, she arrives at our table to present a tomahawk steak that’s been cooked in the Josper over Brazilian oak and charcoal. She stirs queso fundido with Oaxaca cheese and housemade spicy salsa in a molcajete. She gives us tortillas and encourages us to make a quesadilla. While this is happening, guests are dancing to live music near the front of the restaurant. And all around us we hear servers greet customers by saying, “Welcome to Chica, a Latin steakhouse.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
news3lv.com

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy on News 3

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — He's one of the most successful comedians in the entertainment industry and will be just a short drive away this weekend. Check out our interview with Jeff Foxworthy above.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas woman’s side hustle blossoms into mannequin superstore

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– What is really inside the enormous mannequin store on Desert Inn? Spoiler alert, the answer is mannequins. An enormous warehouse adorned with, what appears to be, people climbing the walls outside is the result of one woman’s former side hustle. Las Vegas Mannequins opened in 2004. Alison Wainwright started the business in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelnowsmart.com

Las Vegas Hotel With Indoor Pool

If you are looking for a Las Vegas hotel with an indoor swimming pool, you may want to consider staying in a secluded, off-the-strip property. Depending on your needs, it may be worth it to stay off the Strip to enjoy access to an indoor pool. The following article will help you select an ideal property. Read on for tips and tricks. And be sure to check out our hotel reviews so you can book the best Las Vegas hotel for your budget.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy