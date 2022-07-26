Soccer referee kicked player in the face with metal cleats, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was supposed to be refereeing a soccer game in East Memphis kicked a player in the face with metal cleats, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said the game was taking place at Hanks Field in East Memphis around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

A player felt like he was fouled by another player and asked the referee to address it, police said.

Instead, according to police, the referee became angry, shoved the player to the ground and kicked him in the face with metal cleats.

REFEREE KICKS PLAYER IN FACE, POLICE SAY Police said this man was refereeing a soccer game at 1554 Bartlett Rd. on July 19 when he pushed a player down and kicked him in the face with a metal cleat. (Memphis Police Department)

That player was treated for injuries from the attack, Memphis Police said.

If you have any idea who this referee is or where he may be, Memphis Police want you to call Sgt. Grigsby with Appling Farms at 901-636-4402.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

