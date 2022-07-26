ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

LRAPA issues air quality advisory for the southern Willamette Valley due to smog

By News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) issued an air quality advisory Tuesday (July 26) for the southern Willamette Valley, including the Eugene/Springfield metro area due to elevated levels of ozone pollution, or smog. LRAPA says it expects ozone pollution to reach levels that could...

KXL

Air Quality Advisory Issued In Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for both the Portland metro area and the Willamette Valley. DEQ expects ozone pollution…or smog…to reach levels today that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The advisory is expected to last until Saturday...
Drivers allowed to pump their own gas in Oregon during heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Fire Marshal will allow for self-service fueling this week due to the heat wave. This order will help protect gas station workers while keeping gas stations open for drivers. According to the fire marshal's office, this comes after Governor Brown’s recent emergency declaration. The...
OREGON STATE
Heatwave Impact, Warnings Reach Oregon Coast Range, Washington's Willapa Hills

(Seaside, Oregon) – At least a couple more days of intense heatwaves are in store for inland Oregon and southwest Washington, with numerous heat advisories and air quality issues for Vancouver down through Lane County in Oregon. 25 counties in Oregon are under a heat emergency declaration by Gov. Kate Brown with 100 degrees or more in many of those areas. (Above: Oregon Coast Range. Trippy rock formations in a stream along Highway 34)
SEASIDE, OR
How the heatwave is impacting Oregon farmers

While many of us are finding refuge from the heat indoors, farmers aren’t so lucky. John Moxley owns a farm in Bonanza, just outside of Klamath Falls. He says it’s not the heatwave that causes problems for his cattle operation, but the ongoing drought conditions. “We know how...
Power poles being removed to guard against wildfires

LEABURG, Ore. -- Crews with the Eugene Water and Electric Board got to work removing dozens of power poles along McKenzie Highway today to help reduce wildfire risk. EWEB crews are removing 159 decommissioned power poles from a five-mile stretch of McKenzie Highway between the Leaburg powerhouse and the former Walterville substation. Crews must first lower the de-energized electric lines to the ground. Then, a worker uses a chainsaw to cut off the top of the pole, which contains heavy metal equipment. Finally, workers carefully saw through the base of the power pole, felling it like a tree.
LEABURG, OR
Albany Fire's Water Rescue Team rescues 6 on Santiam River

JEFFERSON, Ore. — The Albany Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team responded to a report of a family in distress on the Santiam River in Jefferson, Oregon, on Wednesday, July 27. Around 7:15 p.m., AFD sent two Rescue Water Craft (RWC) and one ambulance with six firefighter/medics to the...
JEFFERSON, OR
Heat warnings issued for Pacific Northwest as temperatures break records

(NEW YORK) — Excessive heat warnings are in effect for parts of the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday as temperatures top 100 degrees. Portland, Oregon, hit 102 degrees, while in Redding, California, temperatures reached 106 degrees on Tuesday. Temperatures in Yakima, Washington, climbed to 107 degrees as well. The extreme...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Dept of Forestry Strike Team Arrives In SW Oregon

Help has arrived in the form of a strike team from the Northwest Oregon Area! These folks are here to bolster our initial attack capabilities on the Southwest Oregon District this week, mainly due to the threat of thunderstorms. The strike team is made up of five Type 6 engines...
OREGON STATE
Pump your own gas: Oregon’s no self-serve rule suspended for heat wave

Drivers in 25 Oregon counties, including Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, will be allowed to pump their own gas — at least for a few days. The Oregon Fire Marshal made the announcement Wednesday as a result of Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration due to the heat wave hitting the state.
OREGON STATE
Junction City asks residents to reduce water usage by 10%

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The City of Junction City issued an Alert Stage 2 - Moderate Water Emergency Notice on Thursday, effective immediately. "With the notice, the City is asking customers to reduce their water usage by 10%," the City said. These limitations are further described below:. Outside watering...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
How to help heat-stressed trees during Oregon’s heatwave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A powerful heatwave in the Pacific Northwest is adding stress to trees that have already survived a heat dome, ice storm, and spring snow. Despite signs of stress, Portland Parks & Recreation tree specialists are sharing how to recover and revive trees. The trees are...
Statewide Wildfire Risk Map, July 26

ODF release – The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is holding a series of community information sessions starting July 26 and 27 in southwest Oregon. Each session will include a presentation about the map’s function and purpose, how wildfire risk is assessed, and how property owners may appeal their assigned risk class. Time will be available to address questions from community members. The wildland-urban interface (WUI) and statewide wildfire risk map available through the Oregon Explorer is a tool to help inform decision making and planning related to mitigating wildfire risk for communities throughout Oregon. Representatives from Oregon State University who produced the map based on rules adopted by the Board of Forestry will also attend the sessions. The first set of meetings is in southwest Oregon. Two sessions are currently scheduled, one in Medford, and one in Grants Pass. Both meetings are from 7-8 p.m. Dates and locations for each community meetings are as follows: July 26, Grants Pass— Anne G. Basker Auditorium, 500 NW 6th St.; July 27, Medford—Medford Public Library, 205 S Central Ave. Details will soon be announced for sessions in The Dalles, La Grande, and Bend. Additional community meetings may be added. Property owners in the high and extreme risk classes will receive written notice from ODF this week indicating the property’s risk class and whether it’s in the wildland urban interface. The notice will inform them if they may be subject to future defensible space or building code requirements and how to find information on those requirements. It will also provide information on the process to appeal a property’s risk classification. For properties in the WUI and a risk classification of high or extreme, Senate Bill 762 requires actions to help mitigate the risk of wildfire through adoption of defensible space and home hardening building codes. Oregon State Fire Marshal is passing defensible space code requirements through a public process. Code adoption of defensible space requirements will occur December 2022, after the map validation and appeals period is closed. Those requirements won’t apply until later. Visit OSFM’s website for more information. Building Codes Division (BCD) will adopt home hardening building codes through a public process. Building codes will be adopted October 1, 2022 and will be effective April 1, 2023. Visit BCD’s website for more information.
OREGON STATE
Prolonged heat wave moves through Southern Oregon

A cooling shelter will be available each day this week at the Ashland Public Library and at various locations around Medford. Talent will have a mini cooling center open all day on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be higher than usual as well, according to Mike Petrocelli with the National Weather...
MEDFORD, OR
Oregon's new wildfire risk map sparks questions among Southern Oregonians

Southern Oregon — Recently, people across Southern Oregon have received letters in the mail from the Department of Forestry classifying their property as high or extreme risk and within the wildland-urban interface. These letters are part of the new Oregon wildfire risk map, which has sparked many questions in...
OREGON STATE

