City Council approves $175M bond proposal for a new public safety complex

Lansing City Council approved a $175 million bond proposal for a new public safety complex Monday evening.

The proposal aims to address a multitude of infrastructure, health and safety issues in Lansing.

The proposal also plans to bring the city's police department, fire department and courts under one roof.

Local leaders were in attendance at the meeting, including Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee and Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant.

Sosebee advocated for the proposed new building saying the police department has rented their headquarters for the past 20 years and needs a home.

"I urge and ask for your support on this project," Sosebee said.

Chief Sturdivant talked about the physical and mental health concerns of his staff the bond would address. He said his staff's "emotional ability to decompress" is his top priority.

The proposal will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

