CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Facing growing pressure on hiring and retention, Montgomery County Government is proposing a 5% raise for all county employees. “Inflation the way it is, we have some people that quite frankly aren’t making a living wage, in my opinion, and I think we’re addressing that in our pay plan,” County Mayor Jim Durrett told Clarksville Now, referring to a proposed revamp of the county’s pay plan, currently in the works.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO