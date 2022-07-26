ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Hemp and Bronze stretch Sweden to breaking point on way to England victory | Louise Taylor

By Louise Taylor at Bramall Lane
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rObyF_0gtok35800

Sports quiz aficionados will doubtless soon be asked what Edmonton, Enschede, Lyon and Sheffield have in common?

The answer, obvious to all Lionesses fans, is that they hosted England’s four successive semi-finals in the past two World Cup and European Championship tournaments.

Thanks to the excellence of Fran Kirby, Mary Earps and Beth Mead in particular on Tuesday night Sheffield now ranks as the odd one out among that quartet. Yet despite the 4-0 win, the final part of England’s Euro 2022 journey towards Wembley seemed initially as hazard-laden as anything they have encountered since reaching the last four of the 2015 World Cup.

Related: England turn on the style to rout Sweden and seal place in Euro 2022 final

If long stretches of the road from Canada’s prairie country to the eastern Netherlands, on through central France and back home to South Yorkshire proved pleasingly straightforward, a journey which, for several members of this team, began seven years ago has also contained its share of setbacks.

The last time England were in a European Championship semi‑final – in 2017 when they lost against the Netherlands in Enschede – a security scare led to their team bus taking a detour en route to the match and arriving uncomfortably late.

Five years on everything ran considerably more smoothly, with Sarina Wiegman’s squad flying north on a private charter jet from their tournament base in south-west London.

As they, briefly, cruised above the clouds those players would not have been human had their thoughts not turned to the £55,000‑per‑woman bonuses the Football Association will award them in exchange for winning the final. For many in Wiegman’s team the tantalising possibility of moving up the property ladder can only have produced an extra layer of pressure.

It was perhaps manifested by a helter‑skelter start in which only Earps’ outstretched boot prevented Sweden being a goal up within 30 seconds after Keira Walsh was uncharacteristically dispossessed in central midfield.

Although Mead swiftly headed a decent chance wide, Walsh’s room for playmaking manoeuvre from deep was being severely restricted by tight marking while Lucy Bronze frequently found herself caught dangerously out of position at right‑back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15EakF_0gtok35800
Lucy Bronze celebrates fellow goalscorer Beth Mead after doubling England’s lead. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

With Bronze struggling to answer the first‑half questions her new Barcelona clubmate Fridolina Rolfö kept asking her and Kosovare Asllani persistently tightening the tourniquet around Walsh, Peter Gerhardsson’s side sensed opportunity.

The excellent Earps, having by far her busiest night of the tournament and more than justifying her once controversial status as Wiegman’s first‑choice goalkeeper, saved well from Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius before the same forward headed against the bar.

Admittedly England had their attacking moments – along with a few half‑chances – but the undercurrents of anxiety rippling through the crowd and the way Bronze kept fiddling with her socks (a sure sign she’s not having one of her best games) highlighted Sweden’s early superiority.

Albeit in a different way, it was threatening to turn into an even tougher game than the Lionesses’ narrowly won quarter‑final against Spain. After 30 minutes no one could possibly have imagined Wiegman’s players would be dancing for so long after the final whistle that some were still strutting their stuff even after the celebratory strains of Sweet Caroline finally faded.

As much as Magdalena Eriksson and her fellow defenders needed to remain on their toes in the face of Mead, Kirby, Ellen White and co, Gerhardsson’s team caused an early commotion to rival that created by the army of yellow-and-blue-wigged, literally drum banging, Sweden supporters as they marched en masse to Bramall Lane.

Related: ‘Such a joy’: viewing parties for women’s Euros score with football fans

Those Scandinavians had relished reminding England fans that, in 26 meetings previous meetings between the two sides, the Lionesses had registered only three wins, with Sweden triumphing 15 times.

Very much against the run of play, Mead finally started correcting that imbalance by steadying English nerves in the 34th minute. Her sixth goal in five games – a blur of steadying touch, sharp swivel and unerring finish – arrived after Lauren Hemp and Bronze stretched Gerhardsson’s defence to the point where the elastic snapped.

After that England regained a large element of their early tournament poise and Kirby, increasingly outstanding, began really worrying Sweden while also helping Wiegman’s team to begin winning a healthier percentage of second balls.

As dusk descended on Sheffield, Walsh shrugged off her shackles and Euro 2022 was illuminated by a fascinating fast‑paced contest showcasing the resilience in adversity which the Lionesses had mislaid during the latter stages of Phil Neville’s tenure.

When, at the outset of the second half, Bronze – no longer bothered about her socks – met Mead’s corner and headed England’s second goal, the first, extremely tentative, choruses of “Football’s coming home” became audible.

With Earps required to make a wonder save to deny Blackstenius once more it was only when Alessia Russo’s audacious backheel, and Kirby’s chip propelled England into a three- and then four-goal lead that those fans began to believe Wembley really was looming into view.

Against all early odds, Sheffield had proved distinctly different to Edmonton, Enschede and Lyon. After a series of agonising wrong turns, it seems England are finally on their very own redemption road.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith withdraws from Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games after suffering a hamstring injury at the World Athletics Championships last week.Asher-Smith pulled up during the women’s 4x100m relay with Great Britain well-placed for a medal. She managed to complete her third leg but the damage was done and the British quartet missed out on the podium. After the race she told reporters: “I hope it’s nothing serious because I have got a lot more races to do this year. I will have to go and have a check with my physio. But I just feel a bit confused because I felt...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kosovare Asllani
Person
Lucy Bronze
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Stina Blackstenius
Person
Keira Walsh
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Magdalena Eriksson
The Independent

When is the Euro 2022 final and who will England play?

England will play Germany at Wembley in the Euro 2022 final. After the Lionesses swept Sweden aside on Tuesday, Germany reached their ninth European final the following evening as Alexandra Popp’s double defeated France in Milton Keynes. Germany have won all eight of their previous final appearances, but England will be confident and the hosts will be roared on by a sell-out crowd at Wembley. Sarina Wiegman’s side are also flying on the pitch, and crushed the world’s second-ranked team 4-0 at Bramall Lane on Tuesday to reach their first major women’s final since 2009.Next up is Germany, with...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#England#Breaking Point#Canada#Lyon#European#Wembley
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Netherlands
The Guardian

When will Covid really be over? Three things that will mark the end of the pandemic

More than two years after the World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic and more than 18 months after Covid-19 vaccinations were first widely administered, it can still seem there is little consensus on what stage of the epidemic we are now at. Is the epidemic over, with British restrictions lifted a year ago and airline travel surging? Or do soaring case rates and continued individual health measures suggest the epidemic is nowhere near its end?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

James Lovelock obituary

The scientist James Lovelock’s discoveries had an immense influence on our understanding of the global impact of humankind, and on the search for extraterrestrial life. A vigorous writer and speaker, he became a hero to the green movement, although he was one of its most formidable critics. His research...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy