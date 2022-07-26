ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Moore lifting Jules Rimet and penalty pain: England’s major finals

England will contest their fifth major football final on Sunday after the women beat Sweden in the semi-finals of Euro 2022 .

Following a shaky start for the Lionesses in which Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius hit the bar, Beth Mead, already leading the race for the Golden Boot, put Sarina Wiegman’s side ahead with a 34th-minute strike that took her to six goals for the tournament.

Mead then turned provider early in the opening moments of the second half, delivering a corner that was headed in by Lucy Bronze, before substitute Alessia Russo notched her fourth goal of these finals with a delightful back-heeled effort in the 68th minute.

Fran Kirby added the fourth with a chip eight minutes later and it could have been even better more for England, with Lauren Hemp having rattled the woodwork at 2-0, as they comprehensively avoided more semi-final disappointment after exiting at this stage at their last three major tournaments.

Here we look at the how England’s men’s and women’s teams fared on the previous four occasions.

1966 World Cup final: England 4 West Germany 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtJhh_0gtojjuU00

Sir Geoff Hurst’s hat-trick powered Sir Alf Ramsey’s men to glory in England’s maiden major final on home soil at Wembley.

The two sides were locked at 2-2 and dragged into extra-time, until Hurst’s strike handed England the lead, in what still remain controversial circumstances.

Soviet Union linesman Tofiq Bahramov helped award the goal, insisting the whole ball had crossed all of the goalline after rebounding off the crossbar, but television footage remains inconclusive.

England went on and wrapped up the triumph, with Hurst lashing the ball into the top corner, met by the commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme’s immortalised narration: “Some people are on the pitch, they think it’s all over, it is now!”

1984 European Championship final: England 1 Sweden 1 aggregate score after two legs, Sweden won 4-3 on penalties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WcZHO_0gtojjuU00

England reached the final of the inaugural women’s European Championship, only to fall short in agonising fashion in a penalty shoot-out.

A two-legged affair saw the first clash take place in Gothenburg, where the hosts won 1-0 thanks to Pia Sundhage’s effort.

Linda Curl dragged England back into the reckoning in a 1-0 second-leg win at Luton’s Kenilworth Road.

Curl and Angela Gallimore missed from the spot however, as Sweden prevailed.

2009 European Championship final: England 2 Germany 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YyejK_0gtojjuU00

England’s women battled through to the final, edging out the Netherlands after extra-time in the semi-finals.

But the Helsinki showdown against Germany proved a step too far in the event.

The Germans hammered England 6-2, with Birgit Prinz and Inka Grings both scoring twice.

Karen Carney and Kelly Smith netted for England, but the Lionesses were overwhelmed and overpowered.

2020 European Championships final: Italy 1 England 1, Italy won 3-2 on penalties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDadM_0gtojjuU00

Gareth Southgate became the most successful England coach since Ramsey by steering the Three Lions to the Euros final, rearranged for 2021 due to the pandemic.

Luke Shaw’s early goal had England in dreamland, only for Leonardo Bonucci to equalise in the second half for an increasingly influential Italy.

The Azzurri then inched through the shoot-out, with Marcus Rashford , Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missing penalties.

The Independent

When is the Euro 2022 final and who will England play?

England will play Germany at Wembley in the Euro 2022 final. After the Lionesses swept Sweden aside on Tuesday, Germany reached their ninth European final the following evening as Alexandra Popp’s double defeated France in Milton Keynes. Germany have won all eight of their previous final appearances, but England will be confident and the hosts will be roared on by a sell-out crowd at Wembley. Sarina Wiegman’s side are also flying on the pitch, and crushed the world’s second-ranked team 4-0 at Bramall Lane on Tuesday to reach their first major women’s final since 2009.Next up is Germany, with...
The Independent

Euro 2022: England manager urges Lionesses to ‘inspire the nation’ as they chase final place

Sarina Wiegman says England want to “inspire the nation” when they face Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals - and has stressed the need to “be in the now”.The Lionesses, having last week beaten Spain in a thrilling last-eight contest at the Amex Stadium, take on the Swedes at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening for a place in the Wembley final five days later.“I think reaching the semi-final has been really great already,” Wiegman said.“We hope we get the result we want,” she added, urging fans to “bring the energy”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pups and their owners hit the waves at annual Dog Surfing ChampionshipsIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs SpainEngland boss Wiegman admits she ‘went a little crazy’ during Euros victory vs Spain
The Independent

England surge into Euro 2022 final with thrashing of Sweden

Wherever you looked, history was against England. Take your pick: their record of only winning a handful of their many previous meetings with Sweden; the fact that their semi-final opponents were the highest-ranked team at this Women’s European Championship and unbeaten in 90 minutes since 2019; or, perhaps most pertinently of all, the Lionesses’ three consecutive semi-final defeats at their last three major international tournaments. The record books provided little comfort.
Daily Mail

'Everyone who has been involved in women's football has been waiting for this moment': Former England star Alex Scott struggles to hold back the tears after Lionesses reach the Euro 2022 final with stunning win over Sweden

Alex Scott admitted she found it hard not to be 'emotional' after England reached the final of Euro 2022 with their stunning 4-0 win over Sweden. The Three Lions booked their place in Sunday's final after a dominant victory over the side ranked second in the world on Tuesday evening.
The Independent

England’s win over Sweden watched by 7.9 million TV viewers

England’s 4-0 victory over Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final was watched by an average TV audience of 7.9 million, according to overnight figures.The match, which was shown by BBC One on Tuesday evening, attracted the highest ratings of the tournament so far.England face either France or Germany in the final which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.The final will be shown live on BBC One and could see the biggest UK TV audience for a women’s football match.The official figure to beat is 9.0 million, which was set by England’s semi-final defeat by the United States in the 2019 World Cup, according to the ratings organisation Barb.Sunday’s match will be England’s first European Championship final since 2009.The Lionesses, who have never won the competition, triumphed over Sweden on Tuesday night following goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
CBS Sports

Germany vs. France prediction, odds: Soccer expert reveals 2022 Women's Euro picks for Wednesday, July 27

Since losing to host Italy in 1993, Germany has won its last six semifinal matches in the UEFA Women's European Championship and went on to take the title each time. The Germans attempt to extend the streak when they square off against France in the semifinals of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro on Wednesday. Die Nationalelf failed to reach the semis in 2017 as they were edged 2-1 by Denmark in the quarterfinals. Germany is seeking its ninth overall title, while France is appearing in the semifinals of the tournament for the first time in its history following three straight quarterfinal exits.
The Independent

High-profile support for Mary Earps as England prepare for showdown with Germany

The climax of Euro 2022 is just two days away as England and Germany continue to build up to Sunday’s final.The two rivals are preparing for the Wembley showpiece where the Lionesses have their date with destiny and a shot at winning their first Women’s European Championship.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how Thursday unfolded.Tweet of the dayDescribe THAT @alessiarusso7 goal in one word… 🙌 pic.twitter.com/thVK8H906A— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 28, 2022Earps’ high-profile supportLionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps produced a fine display in the semi-final win over Sweden, with a number of saves ensuring a clean sheet. And her...
The Independent

Euro 2022: Sarina Wiegman 'very proud' as England beat Sweden to reach final

England manager Sarina Wiegman says she is “very proud” after her side beat Sweden 4-0 to in the Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane.The Lionesses roared into this summer’s showpiece final thanks to goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby.“I’m very proud, I think again the team found a way [after] we didn’t start well,” Wiegman said.England will face either Germany or France in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday (31 July).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans react after 4-0 win takes England’s Lionesses into Euro 2022 finalSarina Wiegman urges England to ‘inspire the nation’ as they chase Euro 2022 finalEngland boss Wiegman admits she ‘went a little crazy’ during Euros victory vs Spain
The Independent

Red Arrows and raging bulls – the Commonwealth Games opens in Birmingham

Red Arrows and raging bulls rumbled around Alexander Stadium on Thursday night as a Commonwealth Games that many claim faces a continuing fight to retain its relevance amped up the volume and belted a bold declaration of its intent to preserve its voice.Against a Brummie musical backdrop ranging from Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi to eighties new wavers Duran Duran, the first Games to be staged in England since Manchester in 2002 arrived amid a deafening chorus of calls for change both on and off the track.Nick Rhodes and John Taylor formed Duran Duran as the house band for the...
The Independent

Warning for Euro 2022 fans over unofficial resale tickets

People paying for unofficial resale tickets to watch the Women’s Euro 2022 final on Sunday risk being turned away at the turnstiles, a money expert is warning.Adam French, personal finance editor at The Money Edit website, said: “Tickets for Sunday’s final at Wembley are in hot demand.“But the risk is clear, you could pay hundreds of pounds for unofficial resale tickets and not get in.”The risk is clearAdam French, The Money EditHe said if fans cannot get tickets officially “you’re better off watching the match at home”.The Money Edit said those who missed out on the chance to buy a...
The Independent

Jos Buttler wants T20 series win over South Africa to settle England team

Jos Buttler admits England need to see off South Africa in Sunday’s T20 decider to help settle a team in transition.Buttler assumed the captaincy of England’s feared white-ball sides this month following Eoin Morgan’s unexpected retirement and has endured a testing time.With games coming thick and fast he barely had a chance to get his feet under the table by the time India had walked away with the 50-over and 20-over honours, and settled for a drawn ODI leg against the Proteas when rain cut the tourists off in a strong position at Headingley.Defeat in Cardiff. The series goes down...
BBC

Guernsey crush Slovenia by nine wickets in final European group game

Guernsey kept their slim hopes of making the next stage of qualifying for the 2024 T20 World Cup alive after crushing Slovenia by nine wickets. Guernsey's attack was far too good in Finland as Slovenia were bowled out for just 56 in 14.5 overs. In reply the Sarnians reached their...
The Independent

England’s path to World Cup final at Qatar 2022

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at...
Daily Mail

'We are so proud of her': Friends and neighbours of England star Alessia Russo hail team's sensational win against Sweden as they back the Lionesses to 'go on and win the cup' – as she says 'I'm just loving playing football'

Friends and neighbours of England star Alessia Russo told today how they are roaring on the Lionesses and said: 'We are so proud of her.'. Locals living near 23-year-old Russo's childhood home, in the village of East Farleigh, Kent, hailed her sensational backheel against Sweden last night and backed her and her teammates to go all the way.
The Independent

