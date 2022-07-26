ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sir Alex Ferguson ‘very close’ to Team GB job at 2012 Olympics, reveals Lord Coe

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nalqB_0gtojeUr00

Lord Coe has revealed how close he came to landing Sir Alex Ferguson to manage Team GB at the London Olympics.

On the 10-year anniversary of the Games, July 27, Coe has lifted the lid on his attempt to lure then Manchester United boss Ferguson in 2012.

The offer leaked, which ultimately ended any chance, and the job eventually went to Stuart Pearce .

Team GB were then knocked out by South Korea on penalties in the quarter-finals but Coe felt he almost had his man for the Games.

He said: “We got very close. I came up with the idea because we were having a bit of fragility around our Celtic cousins. It suddenly occurred to me that the one unifying influence in all that would be having a not-necessarily-English coach.

“It was ostensibly an English team, there were a smattering of Welsh players but, effectively, it was an English side.

“I thought I can’t imagine any club that’s going to release professional players to an Olympic team having a problem of under-23 players have a four, five, six-week tutelage, a masterclass, from Alex Ferguson on the training ground.

“I didn’t speak to a soul about it but I rang up Bob Charlton and said, ‘am I out to lunch here?’ He said, ‘no, I’ll tell Alex to give you a call’.

“Weeks went by. I was in a Tesco on a Friday night filling baskets full of food for my kids and I got a call. It was a no ID and I was at the butter and fats counter and he said, ‘Seb, it’s Alex here’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qAwo_0gtojeUr00

“I threw a load of cash at one of my daughters to keep filling the trolley and said this is the stuff for a long conversation.

“I did explain what my theory was because Bob hadn’t actually told him, he’d just asked him to give me a call. So Alex rang and said, ‘oh, I thought you were looking for tickets,’

“I put him through the idea and he said, ‘well, I don’t know.’ Then there was a gap and then he went, ‘oh Jesus, I’m already picking the team in my head.’

“I said I’m not having another conversation with anyone. Just have a think about it, it’s only me. I didn’t mention it to a living soul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IltMd_0gtojeUr00

“I went to the BBC review of the year and Alex was there to give Bobby Robson a lifetime achievement award. After the presentation, Bob and Alex were sitting where I was. I walked over to Bob and said, ‘congratulations, it couldn’t have gone to a nicer and better coach’.

“Alex looked at me and said, ‘the answer’s yes.’ We never said anymore other than that we’d speak. I don’t quite know how but The Times ran the story.

“I’ve always laughed with Alex afterwards. I bump into him fairly regularly. He often wonders whether he missed out on a really good experience.

“The players would have benefited a lot from him.”

Coe remains proud of what London 2012 achieved, despite disappointment over the deal which saw West Ham take the tenancy of the Olympic Stadium, with the taxpayer footing the bill for it to be changed for Premier League football.

“We all came behind one single vision and one single goal. Maybe there’s a lesson currently to pull from that as well,” he said.

“I said at the closing ceremony there were some famous words which traditionally have a meaning, a quality mark which means skill and creativity and we stamp those words on the Olympic and Paralympic Games: made in Britain.

“They were a Games made in Britain by people in Britain. That’s the thing I look back with most nostalgia about, that so many people came together from communities that maybe didn’t think they had much in common with each other.”

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Sir Alex Ferguson Arrives At Carrington To Convince Cristiano Ronaldo To Stay At Manchester United, Whilst New Signings Lisandro Martinez & Christian Eriksen Also Report For Duty

As Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester to meet with Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson was pictured at the club's Carrington training complex on Tuesday morning. The legendary manager was influential in convincing the 37-year-old star to make his Old Trafford comeback last term. Since then, a lot has happened. Ole...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith withdraws from Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games after suffering a hamstring injury at the World Athletics Championships last week.Asher-Smith pulled up during the women’s 4x100m relay with Great Britain well-placed for a medal. She managed to complete her third leg but the damage was done and the British quartet missed out on the podium. After the race she told reporters: “I hope it’s nothing serious because I have got a lot more races to do this year. I will have to go and have a check with my physio. But I just feel a bit confused because I felt...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Bobby Robson
Person
Jesus
Person
Stuart Pearce
SPORTbible

Sir Alex Ferguson Asked To Name His All-Time Man United XI, He Said Only One 'Unbelievable' Player Is Guaranteed A Spot

Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed that Denis Irwin would be the only player who would unquestionably make his Manchester United all-time XI. The legendary Scotsman's prolific 26-year spell at Old Trafford came with an incredible 38-trophy haul, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues. Ferguson's iconic career at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Uk#Celtic#English#Tesco
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo makes Man Utd demand as Juventus chase Liverpool striker

The Premier League returns next week and both Manchester United and Chelsea look set to define the final weeks of the transfer window with their business yet to conclude. While Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training at Manchester United’s training base, the 37-year-old did not take part in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Wrexham on Wednesday and instead watched on from the side-lines and the Mail claims he has demanded to be freed of his contract.It comes as his agent Jorge Mendes leads showdown talks over his future, with Sir Alex Ferguson also reportedly involved in discussions with Erik ten...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Alison Brittain is appointed the first female chair of the Premier League with Manchester United fan leaving her role at hospitality giant Whitbread for one of football's top jobs

The Premier League has appointed Alison Brittain as its first female chair after clubs 'voted unanimously in favour' of her appointment. Brittain, the CEO of hospitality giant Whitbread, will take over from interim chair Peter McCormick early next year. Prior to her seven-year stint at Whitbread, where she oversaw the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fans hail 'greatest upgrade' as Manchester United confirm that £55m signing Lisandro Martinez will take Paul Pogba's No 6 shirt after the Frenchman rejoined Juventus... with Christian Eriksen to wear No 14

Lisandro Martinez has been given the No 6 shirt at Manchester United after sealing his £55million switch from Ajax this week. The Argentine takes the shirt from Paul Pogba following the Frenchman's departure from Old Trafford earlier in the window. United fans reacting on social media have expressed their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Experienced England face early New Zealand test in netball title defence

The reigning Commonwealth champions England will begin the defence of their netball title on Friday in Birmingham with an understanding that what lies ahead will not be easy. Four years ago, on Australia’s Gold Coast, the Roses dramatically stole victory from the home team, bringing an end to the antipodean stranglehold on the Commonwealth title that had existed since netball was introduced to the Games in 1998.
WORLD
The Independent

Who’s who in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case

As the judgment in the libel trial between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney is due on Friday, the PA news agency looks at some of the people involved in the case.– Rebekah VardyThe footballer’s wife bringing the claim, Mrs Vardy’s family was thrust into the limelight after her husband Jamie helped Leicester City on their way to an unlikely Premier League win in 2016.The model and TV personality, 40, appeared on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2017 before later appearing on Dancing On Ice in 2021, as well as making appearances on Loose Women.The mother-of-five recently wrote...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boost for Truss after contenders in race for No 10 grilled by Tory members

Liz Truss’s campaign for No 10 was boosted by a major endorsement after she and rival Rishi Sunak faced a grilling from voters in the first official hustings with Tory members in Leeds.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace threw his support behind Ms Truss, as he criticised Mr Sunak for “walking out the door” of Boris Johnson’s Cabinet.It came after the candidates were quizzed separately on a vast array of policy areas – as well as their predictions for the Women’s Euro 2022 final – as they sought to woo northern voters in the race for the top job.The event, hosted by...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Red Arrows and raging bulls – the Commonwealth Games opens in Birmingham

Red Arrows and raging bulls rumbled around Alexander Stadium on Thursday night as a Commonwealth Games that many claim faces a continuing fight to retain its relevance amped up the volume and belted a bold declaration of its intent to preserve its voice.Against a Brummie musical backdrop ranging from Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi to eighties new wavers Duran Duran, the first Games to be staged in England since Manchester in 2002 arrived amid a deafening chorus of calls for change both on and off the track.Nick Rhodes and John Taylor formed Duran Duran as the house band for the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Wagatha Christie timeline: How the Vardy v Rooney libel battle played out

After seven days of courtroom drama in May, the decision in the “Wagatha Christie” trial will be announced on Friday.Here is how the libel row between footballers’ wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy reached the High Court in London:– September 2017 to October 2019 – The Sun newspaper runs a number of articles about Mrs Rooney, including that she travelled to Mexico to look into baby “gender selection” treatment, her plan to revive her TV career and the flooding of her basement.– October 9 2019 – Mrs Rooney uses social media to accuse Mrs Vardy of selling stories from her...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

766K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy