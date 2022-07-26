ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fans react after 4-0 win takes England’s Lionesses into Euro 2022 final

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mu1Rx_0gtojXGe00

Football fans erupted into cheers as they watched England’s Lionesses beat Sweden 4-0 in the Euro 2022 semi-final.

Sunday will be the first time the Lionesses have reached the final since Euro 2009.

This footage captured the reaction of ecstatic fans watching goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, and Fran Kirby on screens in Sheffield, and at Trafalgar Square in London.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

When is the Euro 2022 final and who will England play?

England will play Germany at Wembley in the Euro 2022 final. After the Lionesses swept Sweden aside on Tuesday, Germany reached their ninth European final the following evening as Alexandra Popp’s double defeated France in Milton Keynes. Germany have won all eight of their previous final appearances, but England will be confident and the hosts will be roared on by a sell-out crowd at Wembley. Sarina Wiegman’s side are also flying on the pitch, and crushed the world’s second-ranked team 4-0 at Bramall Lane on Tuesday to reach their first major women’s final since 2009.Next up is Germany, with...
SPORTS
The Independent

Euro 2022: England manager urges Lionesses to ‘inspire the nation’ as they chase final place

Sarina Wiegman says England want to “inspire the nation” when they face Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals - and has stressed the need to “be in the now”.The Lionesses, having last week beaten Spain in a thrilling last-eight contest at the Amex Stadium, take on the Swedes at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening for a place in the Wembley final five days later.“I think reaching the semi-final has been really great already,” Wiegman said.“We hope we get the result we want,” she added, urging fans to “bring the energy”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pups and their owners hit the waves at annual Dog Surfing ChampionshipsIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs SpainEngland boss Wiegman admits she ‘went a little crazy’ during Euros victory vs Spain
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Everyone who has been involved in women's football has been waiting for this moment': Former England star Alex Scott struggles to hold back the tears after Lionesses reach the Euro 2022 final with stunning win over Sweden

Alex Scott admitted she found it hard not to be 'emotional' after England reached the final of Euro 2022 with their stunning 4-0 win over Sweden. The Three Lions booked their place in Sunday's final after a dominant victory over the side ranked second in the world on Tuesday evening.
SOCCER
The Independent

Mary Earps has David De Gea’s support as England prepare for Euro 2022 final

Euro 2022 had a rest day on Thursday as both England and Germany prepare for Sunday’s final.The two rivals are building up to the Wembley showpiece where the Lionesses have their date with destiny and a shot at winning their first Women’s European Championship.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the day unfolded.Tweet of the dayDescribe THAT @alessiarusso7 goal in one word… 🙌 pic.twitter.com/thVK8H906A— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 28, 2022Earps’ high-profile supportLionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps produced a fine display in the semi-final win over Sweden, with a number of saves ensuring a clean sheet. And her performance proved...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Lucy Bronze
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Fran Kirby
The Independent

England’s win over Sweden watched by 7.9 million TV viewers

England’s 4-0 victory over Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final was watched by an average TV audience of 7.9 million, according to overnight figures.The match, which was shown by BBC One on Tuesday evening, attracted the highest ratings of the tournament so far.England face either France or Germany in the final which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.The final will be shown live on BBC One and could see the biggest UK TV audience for a women’s football match.The official figure to beat is 9.0 million, which was set by England’s semi-final defeat by the United States in the 2019 World Cup, according to the ratings organisation Barb.Sunday’s match will be England’s first European Championship final since 2009.The Lionesses, who have never won the competition, triumphed over Sweden on Tuesday night following goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England
The Independent

Euro 2022: Sarina Wiegman 'very proud' as England beat Sweden to reach final

England manager Sarina Wiegman says she is “very proud” after her side beat Sweden 4-0 to in the Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane.The Lionesses roared into this summer’s showpiece final thanks to goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby.“I’m very proud, I think again the team found a way [after] we didn’t start well,” Wiegman said.England will face either Germany or France in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday (31 July).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans react after 4-0 win takes England’s Lionesses into Euro 2022 finalSarina Wiegman urges England to ‘inspire the nation’ as they chase Euro 2022 finalEngland boss Wiegman admits she ‘went a little crazy’ during Euros victory vs Spain
SOCCER
The Independent

London E-Prix: When is the Formula E race and how can I watch it?

Formula E comes to London this time out and the penultimate weekend of the 2022 season, with only four races remaining.Next year will see Gen3 cars and a huge leap forward in speed, agility and effectiveness in the vehicles, as well as visiting new cities on the calendar.Before then though there’s a four-way battle for the championship and lots of points to be won, starting with the double-header at the ExCel - a unique street track which winds both indoors and outdoors for the all-electric racecars.While already being the second-biggest championship in motor racing, FE also aims to further highlight...
MOTORSPORTS
LADbible

Calls For Extra Bank Holiday If England Win Euro 2022 Backed By Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer is up for giving us an extra bank holiday if the England women's football team take victory in the Euro 2021 final this weekend. The Lionesses have been one of the rare feel good stories of the summer in the UK and booked their ticket to Sunday's (July 31) Wembley final when they beat Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Tuesday (July 26).
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jos Buttler wants T20 series win over South Africa to settle England team

Jos Buttler admits England need to see off South Africa in Sunday’s T20 decider to help settle a team in transition.Buttler assumed the captaincy of England’s feared white-ball sides this month following Eoin Morgan’s unexpected retirement and has endured a testing time.With games coming thick and fast he barely had a chance to get his feet under the table by the time India had walked away with the 50-over and 20-over honours, and settled for a drawn ODI leg against the Proteas when rain cut the tourists off in a strong position at Headingley.The teams have now traded heavy victories...
SPORTS
The Independent

FA introduces ‘robust’ security measures for Euro 2022 final at Wembley

The Football Association has put in place “robust” security measures to ensure Sunday’s Euro 2022 final is not marred by any disorder.Wembley will be sold out for the showdown between England and Germany as the Lionesses bid for a first major trophy against the eight-time winners.Last year’s Euro 2020 final between England and Italy was overshadowed by chaotic and violent scenes, with hundreds of ticketless fans forcing their way into the stadium.The women’s game tends to attract a very different demographic of supporters, and the sight of thousands of families and children filling the stands has been one of the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Laura Kenny leading medal bid after spectacular opening to Commonwealth Games

Laura Kenny, Alex Yee and James Wilby are among the Tokyo medallists targeting the podium as the Commonwealth Games gets under way in Birmingham on Friday.With medals on offer across four sports on the opening day of action, the PA News Agency picks out five prospective home nation highlights.SwimmingJames Wilby will be looking to kickstart England’s gold rush in the pool as he defends his men’s 200 metres breaststroke title. Scotland’s Ross Murdoch, who finished runner-up to Wilby on the Gold Coast four years ago, may have other ideas. Birkenhead’s Freya Anderson is in the women’s 200m freestyle alongside Olympic...
WORLD
The Independent

Family watching Euro final hope their personalised flag appears on TV again

A family attending the Women’s Euro final at Wembley hope their personalised England flag makes another TV appearance.Kerry Laville, 42, a trainee teacher, attended the England v Sweden semi-final match with her two daughters – Taylor, 12 and Lauren, nine – her husband Damian, 45 and son Callum, six, when something unexpected happened.She was “excited” to see that a white and red England flag with the words ‘Battyeford Belles’, in reference to the club her daughters play for, made a live TV appearance on the BBC.“The flag was a nod to the team and everyone was so excited to have...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

766K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy