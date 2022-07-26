Fans react after 4-0 win takes England’s Lionesses into Euro 2022 final

Football fans erupted into cheers as they watched England’s Lionesses beat Sweden 4-0 in the Euro 2022 semi-final.

Sunday will be the first time the Lionesses have reached the final since Euro 2009.

This footage captured the reaction of ecstatic fans watching goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, and Fran Kirby on screens in Sheffield, and at Trafalgar Square in London.