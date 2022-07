ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -The body of an Allegan County man who went missing while returning home from a concert Sunday night in Grand Rapids has been found. Michigan State Police confirmed Wednesday evening that the body of 31-year-old Logan Sweet of Hamilton was found around 3:20 p.m. near 134th Avenue and 32nd Street in Monterey Township, between Hamilton and Dorr.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO