WATCH: LeBron James on receiving end of attack from former POTUS Donald Trump

By Vincent Frank
To say that NBA star LeBron James and former United States President Donald Trump don’t have the greatest of relationships would be putting it lightly.

When Mr. Trump was in office from 2017-21, the two continually went at it. “Shut up and dribble” became the calling card for those who aligned themselves with the former President.

Meanwhile, King James and fellow NBA stars went at Trump while supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Fast forward a couple years, and the war of words have continued. In giving a speech in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, Trump went after King James in a big way.

“I’d be the greatest women’s basketball coach in history. I don’t like LeBron James, I like Michael Jordan much better. But, I’d go up to LeBron James. I’d say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have any desire to be a woman? Because what I’d love you to do is star on my team.'”

Donald Trump on LeBron James, via C-SPAN

We’re not 100% sure where Trump was going with this one outside of making sure he put James on blast. He did accomplish that goal.

Related: LeBron James, others excused from staying with team at Trump hotel

Longstanding feud between Donald Trump and LeBron James

As the most recognizable figure in the NBA world, James continues to make headlines off the court .

Mr. Trump? Well, he’s putting his name back out there after being defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election. It’s long been a foregone conclusion that the mogul would once again seek office in 2024. Hence, why both are headline-worthy news stories.

Again, this dates back years.

When his Lakers were vying for the NBA title in 2019-20, James made it clear that he had no intention of visiting Trump in the White House. While Los Angeles ultimately won the title, COVID-19 issues prevented a further feud as the pandemic made that an impossibility.

A couple years earlier, Trump took to his now-suspended Twitter account to call James out big time.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike.”

Donald Trump on LeBron James (August, 2018)

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver fired back in defense of his superstar and the face of the league.

That was at about the same time then-President Trump indicated that he would not invite the winner of the 2018 NBA Finals between James’ former Cavaliers team and the Golden State Warriors to the White House. Though, neither had an intention of accepting an invite in the first place.

As for James, he has not been quiet in his criticism of Mr. Trump, either.

“The number one job in America… is someone who doesn’t understand the people, and really don’t give a f— about the people. It’s not even a surprise when he says something,” the four-time MVP and three-time champion went on to say. “It’s like, laughable. It’s laughable and it’s scary.”

LeBron James on Donald Trump (February, 2018)

With James still starring in Los Angeles and Trump speaking more publicly ahead of a potential presidential run announcement, this rift obviously isn’t going to die down any time soon.

