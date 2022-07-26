WATCH: LeBron James on receiving end of attack from former POTUS Donald Trump
To say that NBA star LeBron James and former United States President Donald Trump don’t have the greatest of relationships would be putting it lightly.
When Mr. Trump was in office from 2017-21, the two continually went at it. “Shut up and dribble” became the calling card for those who aligned themselves with the former President.
Meanwhile, King James and fellow NBA stars went at Trump while supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
Fast forward a couple years, and the war of words have continued. In giving a speech in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, Trump went after King James in a big way.
We’re not 100% sure where Trump was going with this one outside of making sure he put James on blast. He did accomplish that goal.
Longstanding feud between Donald Trump and LeBron James
As the most recognizable figure in the NBA world, James continues to make headlines off the court .
Mr. Trump? Well, he’s putting his name back out there after being defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election. It’s long been a foregone conclusion that the mogul would once again seek office in 2024. Hence, why both are headline-worthy news stories.
Again, this dates back years.
When his Lakers were vying for the NBA title in 2019-20, James made it clear that he had no intention of visiting Trump in the White House. While Los Angeles ultimately won the title, COVID-19 issues prevented a further feud as the pandemic made that an impossibility.
A couple years earlier, Trump took to his now-suspended Twitter account to call James out big time.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver fired back in defense of his superstar and the face of the league.
That was at about the same time then-President Trump indicated that he would not invite the winner of the 2018 NBA Finals between James’ former Cavaliers team and the Golden State Warriors to the White House. Though, neither had an intention of accepting an invite in the first place.
As for James, he has not been quiet in his criticism of Mr. Trump, either.
With James still starring in Los Angeles and Trump speaking more publicly ahead of a potential presidential run announcement, this rift obviously isn’t going to die down any time soon.
