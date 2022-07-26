ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Veteran pitcher Chase Anderson signs minors deal with Rays

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Veteran right-hander Chase Anderson agreed to a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday after opting out of the Detroit Tigers organization earlier this month.

Anderson, 34, has not pitched in the major leagues this season after spending his eighth season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021 and making 14 appearances. In 17 appearances (15 starts) with the Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate in Toledo this season, he was 4-3 with a 4.63 ERA.

Anderson began his major league career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014 and 2015 before moving on to the Milwaukee Brewers (2016-19), Toronto Blue Jays (2020) and Phillies. He is 56-46 over 190 career appearances (176 starts) with a 4.20 ERA.

In his lone season in the American League, Anderson had a 7.22 ERA in 10 appearances (seven starts) with the Blue Jays.

–Field Level Media

Trade rumors increase as A’s seek sweep of Astros

Two teams that could wind up being trade partners get together one final time before the deadline when the resurgent Oakland Athletics host the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon. Several A’s have seen their values increase as the team has come out of the All-Star break with five wins in...
HOUSTON, TX
