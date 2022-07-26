ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Benton City man arrested on nationwide Rape of a Child warrant

By Justin Berger
KEPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenton County, WA — Saturday, a Benton City man was arrested at his...

keprtv.com

KEPR

Judge sets alleged armed robbery suspect's bail at 100k

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A judge set bail at $100,000 for the man suspected of robbing Beck Co Jewelry Design Gallery in Prosser and allegedly threatening an employee with a firearm. Mark Lauteren, 20, of Benton City appeared before a judge in Benton County Superior Court Thursday afternoon. On...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police arrest man that threw things from home he broke into

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a man for burglary after they saw him throw items from a home he broke into. Officers say they got a call from neighbors near 6th and Cedar that saw a man throwing items off of a porch. The neighbors told police they saw the man enter one other residence before breaking into the victim's apartment.
KEPR

Woman dead, man in hospital after stabbing in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — [UPDATE 4:20PM] --- One man is in custody for allegedly murdering his mother and injuring her boyfriend in Richland. Wednesday morning Richland police responded to a home in the 50 block of Cosmic Lane for a domestic dispute involving a weapon. Officials said the suspect, David...
RICHLAND, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Truck carrying potatoes crashes south of Othello

OTHELLO, Wash. — A semi-truck carrying potatoes crashed near Othello Thursday morning. The Washington State Patrol said the truck rolled as it was turning east from Sagehill road onto SR 24, about five miles south of town. The crash is not blocking the road, but potatoes did spill from the truck. Crews are now working to tow the truck out...
OTHELLO, WA
Nationwide Report

Teenage boy in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)

On Monday, a teenage boy suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Spokane Valley. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area near South University Road and 6th Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian collision. A caller informed the officers that they heard loud voices and yelling between a man and woman.
Public Safety
Yakima Herald Republic

Sureño gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2017 slaying of 14-year-old Kabin Smith

While regretting how Kabin Smith’s death affected his friends and family, his accused killer said he was a victim as well. Luiz Alfredo Barrera, appearing via Zoom at his sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court, claimed that “his back was against the wall” because he and his attorney said one of the state’s witnesses against him was promised leniency in return for his testimony.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘You don’t have the power to conduct law from the bench’: So-called sovereign citizen again challenges law in Spokane court

SPOKANE, Wash – A Stevens County man accused of aiding in the kidnapping of a child in foster care again told a Spokane judge Thursday that he doesn’t recognize Washington law.  Police say Howard Padden pretended to be a lawyer and intimidated a Spokane foster family into handing over a child to her biological parents.  The child’s father is accused...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Injury crash on Northwest Boulevard

A Coeur d'Alene police officer investigates a two-vehicle injury-crash on Northwest Boulevard between Hubbard and River avenues about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred when one of the vehicles was exiting the Hubbard Plaza parking lot and turning southbound on Northwest Boulevard, said Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Jared Reneau. That vehicle struck a curb and rolled over after colliding with a northbound vehicle.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police conducting death investigation on West Boone Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are conducting a death investigation on West Boone Avenue between Walnut and Cedar. Police responded to the report of a dead person at a home on West Boone Avenue. They received the report at 8:20 a.m. on Sunday morning. Crime scene tape is surrounding the house. HAPPENING NOW: SPD presence on Boone ave. Crime scene...
News Talk KIT

Yakima Drivers Time to Use 4-Way Stop Rule Wednesday

Have you noticed all the road and signal work this summer in Yakima?. More road and signal work continues in the Yakima this week that could slow you down if you're driving in the city. Yakima city officials say they'll be upgrading a traffic signal Wednesday, July 27 at the intersection of Yakima Avenue and Front Street.
YAKIMA, WA

