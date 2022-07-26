Benton City man arrested on nationwide Rape of a Child warrant

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A judge set bail at $100,000 for the man suspected of robbing Beck Co Jewelry Design Gallery in Prosser and allegedly threatening an employee with a firearm. Mark Lauteren, 20, of Benton City appeared before a judge in Benton County Superior Court Thursday afternoon. On...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The two men suspected of shooting and injuring a police officer in North Spokane videotaped themselves while they were shooting at and fleeing from the police, according to court documents. 22-year-old Ray A. Wynecoop and 21-year-old Isaac A. Ott are both charged with multiple felony counts,...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department are asking for help identifying a suspect. The department shared a photo of a woman on social media at what appears to be a local business. They believe the pictured woman was involved in a theft. The Kennewick Police Department is asking...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters tell KHQ they are looking for a suspected arsonist who has been attempting to light fires around the University District and South Hill. The man is reportedly on a bicycle and has intentionally started at least four fires. A fire the suspect lit on E....
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a man for burglary after they saw him throw items from a home he broke into. Officers say they got a call from neighbors near 6th and Cedar that saw a man throwing items off of a porch. The neighbors told police they saw the man enter one other residence before breaking into the victim's apartment.
RICHLAND, Wash. — [UPDATE 4:20PM] --- One man is in custody for allegedly murdering his mother and injuring her boyfriend in Richland. Wednesday morning Richland police responded to a home in the 50 block of Cosmic Lane for a domestic dispute involving a weapon. Officials said the suspect, David...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man on the Monroe Street Bridge Tuesday afternoon. An SPD spokesperson said the victim had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Anyone who witnessed the stabbing and has not yet talked to the police...
OTHELLO, Wash. — A semi-truck carrying potatoes crashed near Othello Thursday morning. The Washington State Patrol said the truck rolled as it was turning east from Sagehill road onto SR 24, about five miles south of town. The crash is not blocking the road, but potatoes did spill from the truck. Crews are now working to tow the truck out...
On Monday, a teenage boy suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Spokane Valley. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area near South University Road and 6th Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian collision. A caller informed the officers that they heard loud voices and yelling between a man and woman.
While regretting how Kabin Smith’s death affected his friends and family, his accused killer said he was a victim as well. Luiz Alfredo Barrera, appearing via Zoom at his sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court, claimed that “his back was against the wall” because he and his attorney said one of the state’s witnesses against him was promised leniency in return for his testimony.
SPOKANE, Wash – A Stevens County man accused of aiding in the kidnapping of a child in foster care again told a Spokane judge Thursday that he doesn’t recognize Washington law. Police say Howard Padden pretended to be a lawyer and intimidated a Spokane foster family into handing over a child to her biological parents. The child’s father is accused...
As if resistance from Pasco business leaders is not enough, pot shops are already prohibited in Pasco. A Spokane pot shop owner laid out his proposal and ideas for wanting to open a pot shop in downtown Pasco, but business leaders are not fond of the idea. According to KEPR-TV,...
A Coeur d'Alene police officer investigates a two-vehicle injury-crash on Northwest Boulevard between Hubbard and River avenues about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred when one of the vehicles was exiting the Hubbard Plaza parking lot and turning southbound on Northwest Boulevard, said Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Jared Reneau. That vehicle struck a curb and rolled over after colliding with a northbound vehicle.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was found lying in the road with life-threatening injuries early Monday morning. Spokane Valley deputies found the man near S. University Road and 6th Avenue around 3:20 a.m. A caller reported hearing a “disturbance,” possibly between a man and woman. The caller then found the male victim lying in the road. The victim is...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are conducting a death investigation on West Boone Avenue between Walnut and Cedar. Police responded to the report of a dead person at a home on West Boone Avenue. They received the report at 8:20 a.m. on Sunday morning. Crime scene tape is surrounding the house. HAPPENING NOW: SPD presence on Boone ave. Crime scene...
Have you noticed all the road and signal work this summer in Yakima?. More road and signal work continues in the Yakima this week that could slow you down if you're driving in the city. Yakima city officials say they'll be upgrading a traffic signal Wednesday, July 27 at the intersection of Yakima Avenue and Front Street.
MOSES LAKE - A woman had an unpleasant night behind the wheel after careening into at least two parked vehicles along a stretch of road in Moses Lake early Saturday. Moses Lake Police say a 25-year-old woman crashed into multiple vehicles in the 1000 block of Lakeside Drive. That woman is identified Yvonne DeLeon of Moses Lake.
