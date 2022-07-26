Benton City man arrested on nationwide Rape of a Child warrant

While regretting how Kabin Smith’s death affected his friends and family, his accused killer said he was a victim as well. Luiz Alfredo Barrera, appearing via Zoom at his sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court, claimed that “his back was against the wall” because he and his attorney said one of the state’s witnesses against him was promised leniency in return for his testimony.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO