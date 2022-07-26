ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

Flood cleanup tips for Kentuckians

By Dustin Massengill
 2 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – With rain expected durin g the next few days health officials are reminding folks to use caution when cleaning out flooded homes.

The Fayette County Health Department said to keep children and pets out of the affected flood area.
wear rubber boots, rubber gloves, and goggles during clean-up.

Thoroughly clean all hard surfaces with hot water and laundry or dish detergent. Remove and discard any item that cannot be washed or disinfected. Health officials said to remember that floodwater often contains infectious organisms, including intestinal bacteria.

List of flood clean-up tips

• Keep children and pets out of the affected area until cleanup is completed.

• After completing cleanup, wash your hands with soap and water. Wash clothes worn during the cleanup in hot water and detergent, separately from uncontaminated clothes and linens.

• Remove and discard any item that cannot be washed and disinfected. Also, remove items that have been wet for more than 48 hours and cannot be thoroughly cleaned and dried (these items can remain a source of mold growth and should be removed from the home).

• Prevent water outdoors from reentering your home. Water from gutters or the roof should drain away from the house; the ground around the house should slope away from the house to keep basements and crawl spaces dry. Ensure that crawl spaces in basements have proper draining to limit water seepage; ventilate to allow the area to dry out.

• Floodwater often contains infectious organisms, including intestinal bacteria. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, muscle aches, and fever. Most cases of sickness from flood conditions are caused by ingesting contaminated food or water.

• Seek immediate medical attention if you become injured or ill during cleanup.

The Weather Channel

Photos Of Appalachia's Flood

Eastern Kentucky awoke to devastating flash flooding Thursday morning. At least three people have been killed in the incident. A flash flood emergency has been issued for several counties in the eastern part of the state. Photos show water up to buildings' roofs and structures floating away. Eastern Kentucky awoke...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Gov. Beshear delivers Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear delivered another Team Kentucky update Thursday. You can watch that full press conference here. Governor Beshear discussed the deadly flooding situation happening in some eastern Kentucky counties. WKYT, our sister station in Lexington, has been keeping up with the latest. At this time, they...
The Weather Channel

Kentucky Flood Emergency Live Updates: At Least Three Dead, Governor Says

At least three people are dead in Eastern Kentucky. Flash flood emergencies are ongoing in Eastern Kentucky. Water rescues are ongoing across the region. Photos and videos show homes completely swept away. At least three people are dead and destructive flooding is ongoing in Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Power restored in southern Kentucky areas after storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Power is being restored for Bowling Green residents impacted by the severe storms earlier this evening. Warren RECC updated an hour ago on Twitter, saying nearly half of the original outages they were dispatched to were restored. BGMU has restored power in the area as...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WOWK 13 News

Gov. Beshear: Flooding death toll rises to eight

UPDATE (5:58 p.m. on Thursday, July 28): Gov. Andy Beshear said on Twitter that the flooding death toll, “has heartbreakingly risen to 8 Kentuckians lost.” In that Twitter thread, Beshear thanks first responders for being, “heroic,” and how they are doing, “important work.” UPDATE (1:33 p.m. on Thursday, July 28): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

PICS: Reports of flooded roads seen in eastern Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers to be cautious after reports of several roads flooded in the area. According to a post shared by the department, several areas are experiencing high water, “Emergency personnel are responding to different locations throughout the county and there are also reports of water in houses.”
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky climate expert warns of 'big transition' by end of the century

LEXINGTON, Ky. — With hot temperatures, dryness and long periods without adequate rain becoming more common in Kentucky, climate experts like Bill Haneberg are taking note. Bill Haneberg is the State Geologist of Kentucky, Director of Kentucky Geological Survey and a research professor at the University of Kentucky. Haneberg...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Parts of Eastern Kentucky dealing with flooding, severe weather

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Several areas in Eastern Kentucky are under flood watches. Officials with the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department said multiple department members are out checking roads and several roads are blocked by water. The Floyd County Sheriff also shared a Facebook post saying several areas in their...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

More Heavy Rain On The Way

Another day, another rainy afternoon and evening. Rain so far today has been mostly confined to our Indiana counties through the morning and early afternoon. If you want more rain, don't fret, because there is still plenty where that came from, especially for our Kentucky counties. We still have Flood...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky

Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
KENTUCKY STATE
