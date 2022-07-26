Flood cleanup tips for Kentuckians

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – With rain expected durin g the next few days health officials are reminding folks to use caution when cleaning out flooded homes.

The Fayette County Health Department said to keep children and pets out of the affected flood area.

wear rubber boots, rubber gloves, and goggles during clean-up.



Thoroughly clean all hard surfaces with hot water and laundry or dish detergent. Remove and discard any item that cannot be washed or disinfected. Health officials said to remember that floodwater often contains infectious organisms, including intestinal bacteria.

Follow The Weather Authority :

Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson facebook.com/cjwxguy56 twitter.com/cjwxguy56 instagram.com/cjwxguy56

Meteorologist David Aldrich facebook.com/DAldrichFOX56Wx twitter.com/AldrichWxFox56

Meteorologist Justin Logan facebook.com/jloganfox56 twitter.com/jloganwxguy instagram.com/jlomet



List of flood clean-up tips

• Keep children and pets out of the affected area until cleanup is completed.

• After completing cleanup, wash your hands with soap and water. Wash clothes worn during the cleanup in hot water and detergent, separately from uncontaminated clothes and linens.

• Remove and discard any item that cannot be washed and disinfected. Also, remove items that have been wet for more than 48 hours and cannot be thoroughly cleaned and dried (these items can remain a source of mold growth and should be removed from the home).

• Prevent water outdoors from reentering your home. Water from gutters or the roof should drain away from the house; the ground around the house should slope away from the house to keep basements and crawl spaces dry. Ensure that crawl spaces in basements have proper draining to limit water seepage; ventilate to allow the area to dry out.

• Floodwater often contains infectious organisms, including intestinal bacteria. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, muscle aches, and fever. Most cases of sickness from flood conditions are caused by ingesting contaminated food or water.

• Seek immediate medical attention if you become injured or ill during cleanup.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.