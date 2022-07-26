ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Budweiser Clydesdales here to celebrate Anheuser-Busch barley farmers

By Kailey Galaviz
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Budweiser Clydesdales were at Tautphaus Park on Tuesday to celebrate the hard-working men and women who grow Anheuser-Busch’s high-quality barley and share in the company’s ongoing commitment to the Idaho Falls community.

The public will be able to come and see the Clydesdales and Dalmatian team parade through the park.

From 2:30-5:00 p.m., the Anheuser-Busch Malt Plant will pay a limited number of admissions for the public to enjoy the zoo for free, courtesy of your local barley farmers.

These admissions will only be valid for the rest of the day on Tuesday.

The Clydesdales’ appearances in Idaho are two of hundreds made annually by three teams of traveling hitches based out of operational headquarters located at the St. Louis Brewery in Missouri. Brought to the U.S. in the mid-1800s as draft horses used for farm work, Clydesdales today are used primarily for breeding and show.

The Clydesdales have been the mascot of Anheuser-Busch since 1933, when a team of these majestic horses was presented to August A. Busch Sr. to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition. Nearly 90 years later, the celebrity horses are staples of fairs, festivals and sporting events. Most notably, the Clydesdales have marched in two presidential inauguration parades.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to bring the Budweiser Clydesdales to Idaho Falls,” said Amy Trout, herd supervisor of the Budweiser Clydesdales. “We enjoy visiting cities across the country and giving fans of all ages an opportunity to see these magnificent animals in all their glory. They are true ambassadors of the Budweiser brand.”

