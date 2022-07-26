ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KID pond overflows sending water towards Richland neighborhood

By Justin Berger
KEPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichland, WA — Around 8 p.m. Monday night, two homes on Badger Mountain Loop in S. Richland were surprised to find a significant amount of water flowing through their backyards. According to a Kennewick Irrigation...

keprtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Fire Scorches 115 Acres In Kennewick

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire at 11:30 this morning, as the fire grew to 115 acres, Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted. 29 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries and no structures were threatened. It was...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

River Currently Testing Negative For Toxic Algae

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Ahead of the Water Follies this weekend, the Benton Franklin Health District would like to make it very clear that there is currently no toxic algae in the Columbia River. The Health Department has been conducting routine tests on key sites along the river a couple times a...
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscaping#Irrigation District#Urban Construction#Badger Mountain Loop
610KONA

Man Stranded For Hours On Columbia River, After Jetski Runs Out of Gas

(Kennewick, WA) -- A man stranded on a jet ski for three hours along the Columbia River was rescued by crews from the Pasco Fire Department Sunday. Captain Ron Fryer says this happened when the victim ran out of gas and began drifting. A Pasco Fire boat was able to the reach the victim at 8:43pm and get them to shore for a medical evaluation. There were several agencies involved in this rescue effort: Benton County Fire District No.1, Pasco Fire Department, Walla Wall Fire District No.5, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and the US Coast Guard.
Big Country News

Japanese Beetles Spreading in Central Washington

Upon discovering Japanese beetles in the Grandview area two summers ago, state officials said the invasive species had the potential to spread to adjacent areas quickly. Those fears were realized this week as Washington State Department of Agriculture officials confirmed Japanese beetles had been found in Wapato, almost 30 miles from the infested area in Grandview.
GRANDVIEW, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Search for missing Benton County woman hits day four, aerial backup is on the way

RICHLAND, Wash. — Through extreme heat, Benton County search crews are on day four of looking for 54-year-old Toni Rae Atchley, whose vehicle, phone and personal belongings were found on S.R. 240 near the Hanford Site on July 24. KAPP-KVEW spoke with officials from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed that Atchley is considered missing since Friday, July 22—two...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

PFD unveiling special identification chips unique to each station

Pasco, WA — The Pasco Fire Department is unveiling a unique spin on station identification the coming weeks. Fire crews spent weeks designing unique chips that tell the story of each of the four fire stations and training center in the City of Pasco. This week, Pasco Fire's Ben...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Clinic in Kennewick will be offering free vaccines for a day in August

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: July 27 4:19 p.m. The BFHD COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been moved indoors following excessive heat warnings. The clinics will all be inside the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Pasco. JULY 26, 2022 9:48 p.m. The Department of Health and Benton Franklin Health District are...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Organization donates hundreds of stocked backpacks to help local foster children

Tri-Cities, WA — One organization gifted hundreds of backpacks to help foster children in the region, including the Tri-Cities. Numerica Credit Union donated more than 300 backpacks to four regional non-profits focused on helping foster children. This week, Numerica team members hand delivered the stocked backpacks to Beautifully Inspired,...
TRI-CITIES, WA
KEPR

BFT offering free shuttles to two popular Tri-Cities events this weekend

Tri-Cities, WA — Ben Franklin Transit is offering free shuttle services to two popular Tri-Cities events this weekend. On Friday and Saturday Art at the Park returns to Howard Amon Park. BFT will offer a shuttle every 15 minutes beginning at 8:30 a.m. both days at Richland High School with stops at Knight Street Transit Center, John Dam Plaza and then Howard Amon Park.
TRI-CITIES, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy