KID pond overflows sending water towards Richland neighborhood

(Kennewick, WA) -- A man stranded on a jet ski for three hours along the Columbia River was rescued by crews from the Pasco Fire Department Sunday. Captain Ron Fryer says this happened when the victim ran out of gas and began drifting. A Pasco Fire boat was able to the reach the victim at 8:43pm and get them to shore for a medical evaluation. There were several agencies involved in this rescue effort: Benton County Fire District No.1, Pasco Fire Department, Walla Wall Fire District No.5, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and the US Coast Guard.

2 DAYS AGO