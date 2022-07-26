KID pond overflows sending water towards Richland neighborhood
By Justin Berger
KEPR
2 days ago
Richland, WA — Around 8 p.m. Monday night, two homes on Badger Mountain Loop in S. Richland were surprised to find a significant amount of water flowing through their backyards. According to a Kennewick Irrigation...
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire at 11:30 this morning, as the fire grew to 115 acres, Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted. 29 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries and no structures were threatened. It was...
UPDATE: Power has been restored to all customers in the Horn Rapids area as of 4:42 p.m., according to the City of Richland. The outage was caused by a faulty cable, leaving residential and commercial customers without power for at least three hours in 105+ degree weather on Wednesday afternoon. “Thank you so much for your patience as our dedicated...
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Ahead of the Water Follies this weekend, the Benton Franklin Health District would like to make it very clear that there is currently no toxic algae in the Columbia River. The Health Department has been conducting routine tests on key sites along the river a couple times a...
Walla Walla, Wash. — A fire that sparked by flammable materials near an overheated fan destroyed a single-story home in Walla Walla on July 27. Just before 7:50 p.m., the Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 625 N 11th Ave. Walla Walla County Fire...
(Kennewick, WA) -- A man stranded on a jet ski for three hours along the Columbia River was rescued by crews from the Pasco Fire Department Sunday. Captain Ron Fryer says this happened when the victim ran out of gas and began drifting. A Pasco Fire boat was able to the reach the victim at 8:43pm and get them to shore for a medical evaluation. There were several agencies involved in this rescue effort: Benton County Fire District No.1, Pasco Fire Department, Walla Wall Fire District No.5, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and the US Coast Guard.
Upon discovering Japanese beetles in the Grandview area two summers ago, state officials said the invasive species had the potential to spread to adjacent areas quickly. Those fears were realized this week as Washington State Department of Agriculture officials confirmed Japanese beetles had been found in Wapato, almost 30 miles from the infested area in Grandview.
RICHLAND, Wash. — Through extreme heat, Benton County search crews are on day four of looking for 54-year-old Toni Rae Atchley, whose vehicle, phone and personal belongings were found on S.R. 240 near the Hanford Site on July 24. KAPP-KVEW spoke with officials from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed that Atchley is considered missing since Friday, July 22—two...
Pasco, WA — The Pasco Fire Department is unveiling a unique spin on station identification the coming weeks. Fire crews spent weeks designing unique chips that tell the story of each of the four fire stations and training center in the City of Pasco. This week, Pasco Fire's Ben...
MOSES LAKE — Grant County Animal Outreach is seeking more funding from Grant County and the City of Moses Lake, along with support for a new building, as the organization is “near the point of dissolution.”. Animal outreach President Sara Thompson Tweedy, in a letter to Grant County...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — As the volunteers prepare both sides of the river for the 2022 HAPO Columbia Cup, one person is getting ready to say goodbye to the event. After fifteen years of turning the Tri-City Water Follies into the biggest crowd-turning event in the area, Kathy Powell is retiring.
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: July 27 4:19 p.m. The BFHD COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been moved indoors following excessive heat warnings. The clinics will all be inside the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Pasco. JULY 26, 2022 9:48 p.m. The Department of Health and Benton Franklin Health District are...
Natalie Smith, from West Richland, is no stranger to the spotlight when it comes to being featured for her hunting and fishing skills. Back in 2019, we did a story on Natalie when she reeled in a sturgeon from the Columbia river, weighing over 300 pounds. We recently caught up...
Tri-Cities, WA — One organization gifted hundreds of backpacks to help foster children in the region, including the Tri-Cities. Numerica Credit Union donated more than 300 backpacks to four regional non-profits focused on helping foster children. This week, Numerica team members hand delivered the stocked backpacks to Beautifully Inspired,...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The newest fast-food chain coming to the Tri-Cities is Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, known for crispy fried chicken and the coveted chicken sandwich that sent waves across the country in 2019. Established at 240 N Ely St in Kennewick, the restaurant is located off W Clearwater Ave...
Tri-Cities, WA — Ben Franklin Transit is offering free shuttle services to two popular Tri-Cities events this weekend. On Friday and Saturday Art at the Park returns to Howard Amon Park. BFT will offer a shuttle every 15 minutes beginning at 8:30 a.m. both days at Richland High School with stops at Knight Street Transit Center, John Dam Plaza and then Howard Amon Park.
