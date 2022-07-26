ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

4-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped by parents who do not have custody

By Jerry Malec
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says that 4-year-old Gordon Greene III was allegedly kidnapped by his father, Gordon Greene Jr during a...

Related
Daily Standard

Couple arrested after alleged child kidnapping

WAPAKONETA - A 4-year-old Michigan child was recovered by Ohio State Patrol troopers Tuesday night near Wapakoneta after he was reportedly kidnapped by his parents during a supervised visit. The boy's father, Gordon E. Greene Jr., 58, Gobles, Michigan, and mother, Angela Etts, 44, Pullman, Michigan, were taken into custody...
WAPAKONETA, OH
