A New York City man says he was followed for blocks by another man who repeatedly called him "a dirty cop" and shouted, "You’ll be dead real soon." David Sivella, who lives on the Upper East Side near where he took the video, initially tweeted it out last week and shared it again Wednesday following the release of another clip showing two teens brawling with NYPD officers on a Manhattan subway platform over the weekend.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO