NEW BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple Massachusetts State Police Academy trainees were injured during an unauthorized training exercise at the facility in New Braintree. According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, Col. Christopher Mason became aware of two instances during which trainees were required to do bear crawls. Procopio said those resulted in blisters to some of their hands. They were treated by the Academy Medical Unit.

NEW BRAINTREE, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO