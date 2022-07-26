ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton, NY

‘Wrong place, wrong time’: Hilton mom dragged out SUV during carjacking

By Amal Elhelw
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2M6O_0gtohi6B00

PARMA, N.Y. ( WROC ) — A Hilton mom is recovering after being the victim of a carjacking in Parma on Friday. The incident resulted in a hospital visit for Anne Pelitera after losing her car, most of her belongings inside, as well as gaining an added sense of fear.

While on her way to pick up her 8-month-old daughter Pelitera stopped into the Ridge Nickleback to return a bag of bottles and cans with her 16-year-old son.

She said her son went into the store while she stayed back.

“I saw one man come toward my car from just out of nowhere and I just felt off about him. I walked back to the front of my car to get into my seat and he just jumped right in my seat and I just jumped right at him,” Pelitera said.

Once Pelitera realized her car was being stolen, she began to fight back at the individual.

“He was fighting me, swearing at me, we were hitting each other. He was struggling trying to get the car into drive and when he finally did, I was still holding on fighting him when he was driving my car,” Pelitera said.

Video: Car rolls over, crashes into tree after police chase in Rochester

Pelitera held on as long as she could and when she finally let go, another man ran out of the building, got in the passenger seat and sped off.

Allyson Tribotte is a manager at the bottle and can redemption center. When she heard the commotion, she said she ran outside.

“She was up here crying, so I ran to her. I thought she was hurt,” Tribotte said.

Tribotte said one of the men had come into the store to distract everyone inside while his partner stayed outside to steal the car.

“It’s not like we had an empty parking lot of people. There were three or four cars here. Like who does this in broad daylight with a bunch of people around?” Tribotte said.

As for Anne Pelitera, she ended up checking out fine and was able to go home that night. She said she is thankful that neither of her kids were in the car at the time.

“If the kids were in the car, I would have fought until I basically died to be honest. And I just realized nobody’s in the car, stuff can be replaced,” Pelitera said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the stolen vehicle was later spotted by a Greece Police Officer. After a failed attempt to stop the car, a pursuit ensued, ending in the area of Lorimer Street and Durkin Alley where police say the car crashed into a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle escaped but the passenger who police have identified as Luis Ocasio, 30 was taken into custody. Police said the arrest of the man driving is forthcoming, which is something Pelitera said she’s worried about.

“I just pray that it doesn’t happen to somebody else.” Pelitera said, “The violence is just it’s a lot right now and it’s everywhere.”

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Officer, prior to this incident, the two males were involved in a roll-over motor vehicle accident further down West Ridge Road which witnesses claim occurred in the front yard of a family home with kids outside.

Ocasio has been charged with three counts of robbery in the second degree and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail by a Parma Town Justice.

Pelitera’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help her get back on her feet and replace some of the stolen items.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 12

M Reynolds
1d ago

America needs a crime and justice renaissance. This total lack of punishment for these crimes is reprehensible. Car jacking should be mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years, no plea bargaining, no early parole.

Reply(3)
7
icanseeyou
1d ago

Luis Ocasio, I wonder what his immigration status is or if he is already back on the streets to prey on the public who are being disarmed.

Reply
4
Kenneth Doran
2d ago

hows that bail reform working out for EVERYONE?

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Missing teen alert: 14-year-old Julio Sepulveda

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester authorities need your help to find missing 14-year-old Julio Sepulveda. Has been missing for the past 11 days. Julio was last seen on July 17 at around 9:35 p.m. at Hillside Children's Center on Monroe Avenue. He is 5 foot 1, has brown eyes, and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a red hoodie. He usually visits the area around Monroe Avenue and Meigs Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man charged in shooting on Smith Street in May

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The US Marshalls Task Force on Tuesday arrested a man for the shooting of a 19-year-old woman in Rochester. Andre Howell is charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon. Rochester police said the woman was shot on May 20 on Smith...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Hilton, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hilton, NY
City
Greece, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police make arrest in armed carjacking

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made an arrest following a carjacking robbery early Thursday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to Saratoga Ave for the report of a carjacking robbery at gunpoint. After provided a description of the stolen vehicle, police spotted it less than 20 minutes later...
ROCHESTER, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Cheektowaga store owner accused of gifting cannabis with sticker purchase arraigned in Erie County Court

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga store owner accused of gifting cannabis with a sticker purchase was arraigned in Erie County Court on Monday. The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old David A. Zale, Jr. of Lancaster was arraigned on Monday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Suv#Rochester Pelitera
WHEC TV-10

Troopers find driver of car that crashed in Hamlin

HAMLIN, N.Y. (WHEC) — NY State Troopers have found the driver of the car that rolled over in Hamlin on Tuesday morning. Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. to a crash at Redman Road and Roosevelt Highway. They found a car that went off the road into the woods but didn't find anyone inside.
HAMLIN, NY
13 WHAM

Teen accused of burglarizing shuttered Wayne County school building

Walworth, N.Y. — A teenager from Penfield faces charges following a pair of burglaries at a former Wayne Central School District building. Chase French, 18, is accused of unlawfully entering Freewill Elementary School in Walworth on two separate dates in April. According to deputies, French damaged property inside the...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Couple stopped in Wyoming County, accused in nationwide fraud scheme

WARSAW, N.Y. — A Long Island couple is under arrest after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of their alleged involvement in a nationwide fraud scheme. The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the Warsaw Walmart store last week for a report of a larceny in progress. When they arrived deputies were told the suspects had taken off in a black SUV. A 2006 Jeep Cherokee was pulled over a short time later along Rt. 19. Deputies say they discovered nearly $4,000 worth of allegedly stolen merchandise in the vehicle along with Walmart and other gift cards totaling $8,566.04. Multiple false and/or altered government ID cards were also found.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

City announces street closures for fallen officer's funeral

Rochester, N.Y. — The city is alerting drivers about downtown street closures that will be in effect for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz's funeral Monday. The following streets will be closed to traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 1:. Broad Street between South Avenue and South Fitzhugh Street. Court...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
13 WHAM

Boy, 14, missing in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen. Julio Sepulveda, 14, was last seen around 9:35 p.m. July 17. He is 5'1", weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Monroe Avenue near Highland Avenue...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Weapon, DWI charges for man arrested in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 32-year-old man faces weapon and DWI charges after being arrested by state police in Rochester Tuesday, officials announced Wednesday. Tysheem Holford, 32, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon third degree.
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Suspect in Custody After Gates Chili Lockout

After a social media threat was made towards the Gate Chili high school campus, the person accused of making a threat online that prompted a lockout is now in custody. The threatening social media post was not made by a student and. students were not threatened. Summer meals and all...
GATES, NY
Lite 98.7

70 Year Old Still Missing After 4 Weeks; Last Seen In Upstate NY

If there's any way you can help this family find their loved one, they would appreciate your help. A missing person report has been filed for Nancy Howe, 70, who was last seen on State Route 104A around Sterling on June 29th. The Fulton Police Department says she has been known to travel on foot and take rides from people. Police have listed her as endangered because of her issues with cognition.
UTICA, NY
KISS 104.1

New York State Man Accused of Threatening Coworker With Nail Gun

We all know that one person at work. But imagine working with this guy?. A state man has been charged with second-degree reckless endangerment after authorities say he threatened another man while at work recently. Police have not divulged too many details as of yet, so we're not quite certain how this encounter escalated. Needless to say, this could make a lot of things very awkward at this place of employment.
MACEDON, NY
Big Frog 104

Rochester Man Arrested After Traffic Stop on North Clinton Avenue

A Rochester man is under arrest facing weapons charges following a traffic stop. State Police say they stopped the driver of a car travelling on North Clinton Avenue in the city of Rochester at approximately 7:03pm on Thursday, July 21, 2022. While interviewing the driver following the stop State Police...
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy