Weeks before 19-year-old college student Zhifan Dong was found dead in an off-campus motel room, she had voiced fears about her boyfriend. Now—five months after police allege Dong was killed by that same man, 26-year-old Haoyu Wang—The University of Utah, where both had been students, is acknowledging “shortcomings” in how it handled the case in the weeks leading up to Dong’s death.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO