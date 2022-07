TOWN OF DEERFIELD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The project will have an estimated footprint of 900 acres including solar arrays, a seven-mile transmission line, and a substation interconnection to the National Grid circuit, which will change the look of the roads, and the grassland. The Manager of Public and Government Affairs for Boralex Darren Suarez says that the company intends to develop the area in a manner that will allow for some continuation of agricultural production, and hay is something that they think the project can accommodate.

DEERFIELD, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO