ITHACA, N.Y.—Common Council held a special meeting on July 27, meeting a week before usual due to scheduling conflicts and a relatively light agenda. In total, the group tackled four main topics, covered in this recap. You can follow along with the agenda here or watch the full meeting here. Alderperson Robert Cantelmo was present for some discussion but missed the voting portions, explaining the total of eight votes (Acting Mayor Laura Lewis does not vote unless there is a tie).

ITHACA, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO